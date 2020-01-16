advertisement

Columbia, South Carolina (WOLO) – Midwives in South Carolina hope that lawmakers will pass a new bill that will give their mothers equal access to the hospital should anything go wrong with home delivery.

Three different midwife groups from across South Carolina were at the State House on Thursday to raise awareness of this issue.

“A midwife is a specialist who takes care of low-risk mothers and babies up to six weeks after birth. They are caring throughout pregnancy, ”said Lori Gibson, chair of the Midwifery Advisory Board of the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

Midwives and mothers who have used midwives hope to raise awareness of hospital regulations that do not include them. A new bill was passed on Thursday to give mothers who use midwives equal access to all hospital services.

“A mother or baby in need was literally rejected at the door they should have been seen at, and redirected to another ward and transferred through the hospital if we lost valuable time,” Gibson said. “Make sure we are included in this regulation. So that in the rare cases that we need to do an emergency transportation or actual transportation with a mother or baby, we can go straight to childbirth or to the intensive care unit for newborns, whoever we need to be with, and make sure that everything runs smoothly Crossing. “

Currently, women who choose a midwife do not receive the emergency care they may need.

“They were denied care in the intensive care unit and were asked to go to the emergency room. While they were sitting in the emergency room for 2 to 3 hours, the baby became increasingly worse before they were called back and finally taken to the emergency room. So the baby was fine, but the delay can sometimes be life threatening, ”said Jami Morris, Acting President of the Palmetto Association of Licensed Midwives.

Midwives said that the safety of mother and child is always the top priority.

“Ending a home birth at home is not a priority. Ending a home birth in the safest way for mother and child is our priority,” Gibson said.

There are approximately 30 licensed midwives in South Carolina, and 5% of mothers in the state choose to give birth to a midwife.

