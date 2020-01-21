advertisement

Midsomer Murders is back on ITV tonight with a new episode – who is part of the cast of The Point of Balance?

Back for his 21st series, Midsomer Murders presents DCI John Barnaby solving the murderous crimes that are happening in the fictional English county of Midsomer.

The latest new episode of 2020 will air on Monday January 21 at 8 p.m. on ITV.

You can watch and catch episodes online via the ITV hub.

You can also get past series of Midsomer Murders on DVD here.

Midsomer Murders cast

Neil Dudgeon is back to lead the cast as DCI John Barnaby and Nick Hendrix return as DS Jamie Winter for the new series.

They are joined by Fiona Dolman as Sarah Barnaby and Annette Badland as Dr Fleur Perkins.

Appearing in the casting for the episode of The Point of Balance:

Ned Barnaby – Christopher Timothy

Andrew Wilder – Nigel Havers

Lily Wilder – Jaye Griffiths

Heather Wilder – Carolina Main

Ray Wilder – Tom Chambers

Jake Hannity – Jack Hawkins

Rosa Corrigan – Faye Tozer

Duncan Corrigan – Cassidy Little

Rachel Stevenson – Natalie Gumede

Tanya Brzezinski – Kazia Pelka

Warren Cunningham – Luke Pierre

Anton Walsh – Danny Mac

Betty Barnaby – Isabel Shaw

Midsomer Murders spoilers

In The Point of Balance, DCI Barnaby’s father Ned (Christopher Timothy) came to town. An avid ballroom dancer at his peak, Ned is delighted to learn that his trip to Midsomer coincides with the annual “Paramount Dance Extravaganza”; a stimulating ballroom dance competition that takes place over 4 nights.

This year, the event is sponsored by Andrew Wilder (Nigel Havers) and “The Wilder Institute” – an impressive research facility that develops exoskeletons and prostheses for amputees, the disabled and the elderly… as well as the development of robotic aids for construction workers and manufacturing industries.

Andrew made his fortune as a street tycoon, but decided to develop the Wilder Institute when he was diagnosed with degenerative brain disease, with the goal of helping people like him live a more comfortable life.

With the passage of time for Andrew, he must now decide who to leave his impressive empire to; her ambitious and power-hungry daughter Heather (Carolina Main), or her desperate to please her son Ray (Tom Chambers), who seems more comfortable on the dance floor than in a meeting room, despite his latest endeavor with Heather’s business partner and fiance, Jake (Jack Hawkins).

The dance performance starts impressively, but behind the glitter and the smiles, it is clear that the dancers harbor deep jealousies that go back many years. And none is more resentful than the dancer Rosa Corrigan (Faye Tozer), who overflows with anger after her dance partner was detained the day before the immigration competition.

Sick to see her sashay competitors crossing the dance floor, Rosa leaves her house … only to be found later murdered, suffocated by the tulle of her flamboyant dance costume.

Looking into her past, Barnaby and Winter discover that Rosa was in fact a journalist, mainly focused on low-level local reporting … had she started investigating something someone preferred to hide? Or could all of this really relate to the old grudges of the dance floor?

Midsomer Murders is broadcast on ITV.

Episodes are available to catch up on ITV Hub.

