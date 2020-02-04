advertisement

Midsomer Murders is back on ITV tonight with a new episode – who is part of the cast of The Miniature Murders?

Continuing his 21st series, Midsomer Murders follows DCI John Barnaby as he resolves the murderous crimes that occur in the fictional English county of Midsomer.

The last new episode of 2020 will be broadcast on Monday February 4 at 8 p.m. on ITV.

Midsomer Murders cast

Neil Dudgeon is back to lead the cast as DCI John Barnaby and Nick Hendrix return as DS Jamie Winter for the new series.

They are joined by Fiona Dolman as Sarah Barnaby and Annette Badland as Dr Fleur Perkins.

Appearing in the cast of the episode The Miniature Murders are:

Alexander Beauvoisin – Roger Barclay

Fiona Beauviosin – Clare Holman

Carys Nicholson – Rosalie Craig

Jemima Starling – Katy brand

Maxine Dobson – Eleanor Bron

Holly Ackroyd – Joanna Page

Wesley Peters – Thomas Dominique

Finn Wokoma – Rohan Nedd

Samuel Wokoma – Karl Collins

Erin Turner – Friend Okumura Jones

Forensic pathologist – Tom Anderson

Betty Barnaby – Isabel Shaw

Midsomer Murders spoilers

In The Miniature Murders, there is a crowded audience at the Midsomer Museum of the Family for the long-awaited arrival of the new collection of miniature dollhouses, offered by the rich owner of Beauvoisin Estates, Alexander Beauvoisin.

But as the real estate tycoon gives his grand speech on stage, the public is horrified when he is shot.

As soon as Barnaby and Winter start investigating, it doesn’t take long to discover that Alexander was not as well thought out as he might have been led to believe.

In fact, far from it; despite his wealth and success, he was actually an incredibly reckless owner who let the conditions in his rental properties deteriorate completely. Cutting short the repair of a boiler even caused the death of a young LARA tenant.

Boiler technician Wesley (Thomas Dominique) was imprisoned for death, but still maintained his innocence, instead blaming the accused Nicco for the cheap, odd jobs who fled shortly after death.

Barnaby encounters more of his enemies when he visits another of Alexander’s tenants; dollhouse and miniature designer Maxine (Eleanor Bron) and her assistant and children’s animator Carys (Rosalie Craig) in their toy store.

Barnaby can’t help but be blown away by his attention to detail, especially on his current project – a remarkable exact replica of the toy store; a copy of the one Barnaby has always admired exhibited at the museum.

Maxine tells her how Alexander had threatened him more and more, even placing one of his heavy men outside the toy store while demanding more rent.

During his stay there, Barnaby also learns of Carys’ ongoing quarrel with children’s entertainer Jemima (Katy Brand) – who also happens to be the one and only Alexander fan.

By working with a seemingly endless list of people who are happy to see Alexander dead, Barnaby and Winter have their work cut out and find the real killer, before they have a chance to strike again.

Midsomer Murders is broadcast on ITV.

