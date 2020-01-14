advertisement

Midsomer Murders returns to ITV tonight – but who is part of the cast of the Send in the Clowns episode?

Now in his 20th series, Midsomer Murders presents DCI John Barnaby solving murderous crimes that are happening in the fictional English county of Midsomer.

The latest new episode of 2020 will air on Monday January 14 at 8 p.m. on ITV.

Midsomer Murders cast

Neil Dudgeon returns to play DCI John Barnaby and Nick Hendrix is ​​back as DS Jamie Winter for the twentieth historic series, with Fiona Dolman as Sarah Barnaby.

Annette Badland joins the cast as Dr Fleur Perkins.

Appearing in the cast of the Send in the Clowns episode:

Joseph Ferabbee – Jason Watkins

Daniella Bellini – Lorraine Ashbourne

Harry Ferabbee – Andrew Gower

Curtis Ferabbee – Neil Stuke

Freya Ferabbee – Lorraine Burroughs

Terry “Groucho” Bellini – Kevin Eldon

Sophia Bellini – Joni Kamen

The “Oucho” Morrison – Mike Grady

Mostyn Cartwright – Jonathan Bonnici

Ashley Denton – Terence Maynard

Midsomer Murders spoilers

In Send in the Clowns, Ferrabee’s Circus is back in town! But the owner Joe and his troupe received a less than warm welcome when a series of frightening clown appearances around the village undermined the reputation of the circus. Hoping to establish a permanent base on the land that Joe and his brother Curtis share turns out to be more difficult than Joe had thought. Especially when Curtis starts to do everything in his power to push the circus from the earth.

Joe’s circus fails, and Daniella, an employee and lifelong friend, is more than aware of it. Losing her own sister Elsa during a duet trapeze accident, Daniella counted on the circus like her family and does not want to see him fail. So when her husband and chief clown Terry announces that he is jumping from a ship to join another circus, Daniella chooses to remain loyal to Ferrabee.

The circus faces its biggest obstacle when during a clown act, the performer Terry is shot dead on stage in front of the audience! Her stage partner, Les, was immediately charged with the crime; the weapon was in his hands and was seen by a crowd full of people.

Upon closer inspection, Barnaby and Winter realize that it was not the gun that killed Terry – someone who knew the act well must have shot him at the same time as Les pulled his gun, which only contained blanks.

When images are discovered showing a blurred figure hiding in the back of the tent on the day of Terry’s murder, our detectives think they might have a new track for their killer. But Barnaby and Winter are confused when another body shows up – this time at the slaughterhouse next to the circus.

The police begin to try to find what could possibly link the two murders, while simultaneously trying to identify a mystery clown who still terrorizes local residents … all of this forces Barnaby to face his own fears …

