About twelve hours after the first real day of Donald Trump’s indictment trial, Chief Justice John Roberts appeared to conclude that a border had been crossed and intervened to “warn” both the directors of the House and counsel for the President. The reason, it seems, was not only that the session had passed from one day to the next – it was 1 a.m., the senators were tired and Roberts himself had to be at the Supreme Court in a few hours – and he couldn’t ” It was only because there were accusations of lying and treason of the country, although there were, coming from several directions. The president’s lawyers had already, much earlier today, accused the House of interfering with the dismissal to cancel the 2016 elections, and there had been several points where each team had qualified the other party’s statements as false . (Given the speed and flexibility of the President’s attorneys with the facts, the directors of the House could hardly avoid doing so.) Perhaps the reason was all of this, crowned by the brutality of the previous exchange, which involved Congressmen Jerrold Nadler and Adam Schiff, who heads the directors of the House, and lawyers for President Pat Cipollone and Jay Sekulow. Roberts said he was speaking to both parties “on equal terms” and, while each side undoubtedly feels the burden is on the other, each has something to learn from Roberts’ warning.

The quarrel started when Nadler argued for a change in the trial rules that majority leader Mitch McConnell had proposed. These rules required twenty-four hours of arguments on each side, spread over three days of session. This was already a victory for the Democrats, as McConnell had originally proposed only two session days each, which would likely have meant that anyone who watched the entire trial would be in a state of insomnia for too long. (Meetings begin at 1:00 p.m.) Another change also represented a victory for the Democrats: the admission into the minutes of evidence that the Chamber had gathered, including the testimony of witnesses, automatic, unless there were specific objections raised . The problem for Democrats was that votes on the assignment of witnesses and additional documents would only come after a series of arguments lasting several days, and also after senators had submitted questions and obtained answers. Schiff had argued that it was “inside out.” And so Chuck Schumer, the minority chief of the Senate, forced a debate and a vote on eleven amendments specifying different sources and approaches of the evidence: obtain documents from the Pentagon, or summon the actor the chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, for example. Nadler argued that the Senate should subpoena John Bolton, the former national security adviser, who other witnesses said referred to the suspension of military aid and a meeting of the White House, to put pressure on Ukraine to investigate the Biden family and theories about the Ukrainian. interference in the 2016 elections, as “drug trafficking”. Bolton said he would testify if the Senate subject him.

Nadler reported on Bolton’s worth as a witness and called the President’s legal arguments to explain why his assistants were supposed to have “ridiculous” and “embarrassing” testimony. At this point, the Democrats had lost seven votes on the amendments, all by a vote of 53–47, the partisan split in the Senate. Nadler said the public should be “shocked” by this result, and that “the Senate is judged in the eyes of the American people.” He also said that “only the culprits are trying to hide the evidence” – a line which, however, Trump’s outrageous challenge to overseeing Congress has been, was somewhat shocking from a freedoms perspective civil.

Nadler then added: “I see many senators voting for cover-ups, voting to refuse witnesses, an absolutely indefensible vote, obviously a treacherous vote” – in this, Nadler’s stream of words broke slightly, but it continued to condemn what he called “A vote against the United States”.

Cipollone then rose and addressed the senators. “You do not deserve and we do not deserve what just happened,” he said. Nadler “made false allegations against our team, he made false allegations against you all. . . . It’s ridiculous! And, added Cipollone, “he made false allegations against the president!” In an angry tone, Cipollone took turns attacking Nadler (“The only one who should be embarrassed is you!”) And touted Trump (“President Trump is a man of his word!”). The directors of the House, he said, “attacked all the institutions of our government”.

Cipollone made way for his colleague, Sekulow, who continued the insults. Nadler had “spoken of treacherous,” he said, adding, “I’ll tell you what is treacherous.” The definition of Sekulow’s betrayal turned out to be Nadler’s description of some of Trump’s arguments for immunity from subpoena as “executive privilege and other nonsense. (They’re absurd.) And, because he’s a Trump lawyer, he couldn’t resist taking the opportunity to attack Barack Obama. “So, I guess when President Obama asked his attorney general not to give information, was he guilty of a crime?” (This was a reference to the so-called Fast and Furious case, in which Attorney General Eric Holder initially fought subpoenas before Congress). .)

Nadler went back there: the president’s lawyers had “no right to speak of lying”, because Trump ignores the law, “lies all the time and sends Mr. Cipollone to lie about it”. Schiff seemed to want action. “The president is trying to cheat in this election,” he said, and “the Russians are here as we speak.” It was after he finished, mocking the Trump associates who had been indicted following the Mueller Inquiry, that Roberts intervened by recalling that the two sides “were speaking to the largest deliberative body in the world”, where the members supposedly “avoid speaking in a manner and to use language that does not favor civil discourse ”.

Roberts gave an example of a 1905 court indictment trial in which there was an objection to the word “pettifogging”. The Senate has, of course, had a less delicate past, particularly in the years before the Civil War, but, as an aspirant to a desirable manner of conducting the trial, Roberts’ argument was well taken into account. Trump’s lawyers are so locked in resentment that his warning may not register with them. But could that give Democrats a chance to think about who they are playing – their colleagues, swing Republicans, the public, history?

On Tuesday (and early Wednesday), Schumer’s opening approach of forcing witness votes worked quite well: it gave Democrats the opportunity to highlight the evidence they have and explain how it works points more. (One of the objectives of the exercise seems to have been to give each of the managers a chance to express themselves; the representative Val Demings did an excellent job with her mission, which was to argue that the Senate should assign specific documents from the State Department that the House had and counsel for the President did not seem to expect the arguments to be based on what was to be a procedural day. They might realize Roberts’ intervention that they need more than invective to deal with the House case, and they probably won’t.

.

