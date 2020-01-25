advertisement

A police patrol set up to counter bad behavior at the end of the evening in a city park fell on a barbecue at midnight on its first outing.

Spinney Hills team members, Stoneygate and Evington from the Leicestershire police force beat the team at Spinney Hill Park, near St Saviors Road last night, after problems related to nightlife activities in the green space were reported by locals.

A << patrouille proactive >> took place for the first time since the meeting with the residents last night, and in 15 minutes, a quantity of alcohol, including lager and whiskey, was seized by agents under the powers granted by an ordinance to protect public space in the region.

The beat team shared the loot on Twitter, stating, “Drinking in the park and having a barbecue at that time and making noise will not be tolerated at Spinney Hill Park.

“The community has spoken to us and we have taken action. More patrols to continue. ASB will not be accepted.”

The booze haul barbecue bust

(Image: Twitter / @ LPSpinneyWard)

The details of the midnight revelers were taken by the police so that warning letters could be issued.

Unrelated to the barbecue bust, Beat’s team also shared details of a vehicle they seized overnight.

A light blue van which they claimed was “used in illegal activities in east Leicester” and had no road tax, MOT or insurance was taken off the roads.

.

