Ross Callachan ended his journey along the Tay, exchanging St Johnstone for Dundee on loan.

The 26-year-old central midfielder joined the Dark Blues on contract until the end of the season.

He enters directly into the fourth round Scottish Cup William Hill game Saturday night against Motherwell in Dens.

Callachan is looking forward to saving playing time after limited opportunities at McDiarmid Park.

He said, “I just hope to resume play.

“I was in excess of the requirements at St Johnstone, so I just hope I can start playing again.

“I want to resume my career on the road and come back to a starting eleven and start from there.

“I can’t wait to participate again.

“Being back in a locker room when I get the chance to play is something I look forward to.”

Callachan started his career with Raith Rovers before joining Hearts in 2017 and then going to Perth.

