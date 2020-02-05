advertisement

A girl’s innocent hangover selfie turned into a nightmare when a giant spider was hidden in her hood.

The morning after a long evening, Olivia Nunn from Nunthorpe, Middlesbrough, sent the funny hangover picture to her buddies in her group chat.

Unknown to Olivia, not only was her head in the hood, but one of her buddies noticed how the eight-legged friend chilled with her in the hood.

The group of friends was understandably hysterical and one of them, Grace Graham, republished the picture on their Twitter page.

Almost 24 hours later, I still can’t get over Olivia, who sends a hangover selfie in group chat, and there’s a spider in her hood.

The photo has since received more than 47,500 likes and 3,700 retweets, which shocked dozens of users before the creepy crawl appeared.

One person replied to Grace’s now viral tweet:

It’s the fact that she’s trapped there like Ryan Reynolds in Buried. No way to escape. Can’t fold the hood down, can’t move, can’t blink, nothing.

noPE NOPE NOPE NOPE NOPE NOPE NOPE NOPE F * CK DASS

A user had a similar experience after taking a picture of himself and not realizing that a spider was crawling along the lining of his sweater.

In one photo he showed a huge black spider crawling over his collar and wrote: “I was there, trust me”.

Some of the spiders living there can kill someone in just 15 minutes. No thanks.

UNILAD spoke to Kane Christensen, a Spiders supervisor at the Australian Reptile Park, who explained that the current weather created the ideal environment for these eight-legged climbers to relax:

We had a long, dry spring and early summer, and now the recent rain has made the [very humid] conditions for the male spiders excellent. Male ground spiders search for females at night.

During this time, not only funnel webs are on the move – many spiders enjoy these conditions. It’s also a good time for high insect activity, which is good for spiders when they feed on insects.

So if you are a spider hater: A] Don’t go to Australia soon. and B] Always check your hoodies before putting them on.

