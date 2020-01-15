advertisement

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer announced that fear of security in the Middle East has caused Manchester United to change its plans for the winter break.

The intention was to bring the team to the region with the Aspire Academy in Qatar to take a break there during the season that begins on February 1 after Wolves’ visit to Old Trafford and 16 days later with the trip to Chelsea ends. However, tensions are high after the United States has ordered to kill Iranian General Qassem Suleimani, to avenge Iran by attacking US air bases in Iraq, and to accidentally shoot down a Ukrainian passenger plane.

Solskjaer knew that there were concerns. “If there’s one thing that worries me, it’s not on the soccer field. There are other things that worry me more than soccer,” he said.

“We looked at the Middle East, but that will definitely not happen. I’ll give them a few days off. I don’t know where they’re all going to be, but we’re staying in Europe. “

Players can travel anywhere they want during the break, including Dubai, a popular travel destination.

Fans and clubs are not happy not to have to fight for the top position in the league

Solskjaer’s focus on Wednesday night will be to repeat the third round of the FA Cup at home against the wolves. With 27 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League, this is the seventh season in a row in which the club could not fight for the title. The Solskjaer team also plays in the Europa League with the last 32 and has a semi-final second leg in the League Cup in Manchester City in two weeks.

“Leading position”

The manager was asked if there was a risk that United would become a cup-only team, as was especially the case in the 1970s and 1980s.

“The fans and the club are not happy not to have to fight for the top position in the league,” he said. “This is the point at which we should feel, and many of today’s fans have experienced a time when we have consistently won the league.”

“We don’t have such a team at the moment because we have lagged behind the best [over time].” It could be that we start winning a cup and then these players get the taste. , , We want to be a challenge for the league and the Champions League. “

If we continue to get results and start winning trophies, that’s the main thing for me

During Saturday’s 4-0 win over Norwich, some supporters sang against Ed Woodward, the vice chairman of the board, and the owners, the Glazers. “We didn’t sit down and talk about it,” said Solskjaer. “We concentrate on performing on the pitch and we just have to stick together and be united as a club.”

When asked if the glaziers would ever be accepted, he said: “Football fans want to win and my job as a manager [should it be that way]. If we continue to get results and start winning trophies, that’s the main thing for me. “

The replay against the wolves is the newest game in a busy schedule, but Solskjaer believes that this non-stop program can be beneficial. “Results give you energy. We have five or six games left before the winter break. It’s relentless: 18 games in less than 60 days are physically and mentally demanding. we have to energize them.

“A good result and performance like in Norwich did them good. Bad results have to be used as motivation because we are not there yet and we have to improve further.

‘Rhythm’

“When I played, I felt that as a team we have the rhythm of play, break, match and break. Players like Roy [Keane], [Paul] Scholes and Gary [Neville] have improved. “

Solskjaer warned Mason Greenwood of a possible draft in England. The manager felt the 18-year-old needed to focus on United’s performance.

I think Mason will have a long career. Let the boy settle in before we talk about England and the euro

Greenwood impressed in his first full season with the striker scoring nine goals in 26 games while demonstrating creative power. Harry Kane’s thigh injury has jeopardized the availability of England’s number 9 for the European Summer Championship.

Solskjaer was asked if this could mean that Greenwood, who had been throttled for the U21 selection, could get a high-level mission.

“I think Mason will have a great and long career,” he said. “Now let the boy settle in before we talk about England and the euro. His focus has to be to play more for us, to improve, and if he plays more for us, that happens on its own. He has just been selected for the U21s so that he can concentrate on his football. “

