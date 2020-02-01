advertisement

ARCADIA – Victor Espinoza rode to the finish line in purple and gold. He came back from a nice Saturday trip.

Midcourt, the 4-year-old, jumped forward in the San Pasqual Stakes, never slowed down and won by three and a half lengths.

The physicality was obvious. But Lee Searing, the steel manager at Rancho Cucamonga, recognized the mentality.

“We have named our horses after basketball and the Lakers for years,” said Searing. “In the past few years, the main reason I went to these games was to see Kobe.”

Bryant remains inevitable, even here, six days later. A long shot in the fifth race in Santa Anita was called Majestic Gigi and she was definitely number 2 and was even at the top of the track.

Midcourt met Roadster, former winter favorite of Bob Baffert in the Kentucky Derby. The favorite was Restrainedvengeance, who thought he was targeting Midcourt, but ended up needing binoculars.

With John Shirreff’s training, Midcourt has won five of his last six races.

“He’s a fool,” said Searing, “he just didn’t want to exercise. If you stand by the barn and see the little things John is leading him through, it’s amazing. Now he can’t wait to get out and on to go to the start and we have him gelding which helped.

“I just had another horse in the Santa Anita handicap. It’s exciting. It’s the best thing he’s ever run.”

Searing also thought of Kobe’s Back, who won five times in 26 races and raised more than $ 1.1 million. In 2016, he won two races for use in Santa Anita within a month.

Searing never met Bryant, but he received a small message that was passed on by a friend. “They gave him a good name,” it said.

Kobe’s Back also ran a Breeders Cup sprint in Keeneland, and in 2015 he and Gary Stevens lost around the neck to Wild Dude at the Santa Anita Class 1 Sprint Championships.

“If he had won this, he would be a stallion in Kentucky,” said Searing. “Now he’s a stallion in Maryland. But a lot of people asked me about him this week.”

Roadster was sixth without a factor at San Pasqual, but Baffert, as always, had had his moments.

A 3-year-old filly named Auberge won the third race, and three races later, Kentucky derby contender Thousand Words entered the Robert B. Lewis Stakes via Royal Act, also owned by Searing, and High Velocity, another Baffert, home horse.

That was Bafferts 3,000. Victory as a thoroughbred trainer. He is in 32nd place ever, but in seventh place (23 percent) and sixth place (53 percent) in victory, place or show.

“It’s just a number,” said Baffert when it was clearly not. He later said that he had been thinking about 3,000 when his horse on the other side began to take control.

“A thousand words, 3,000 victories, I mean you can’t invent this stuff,” said Baffert. “And when I do it in a race named after one of my favorite owners of all time, it’s special.

“I don’t remember the first one, but I remember a horse called the Presidents Summit.”

At the end of 1988, Baffert was still a quarter horse cowboy from southern Arizona. “I had problems,” he said. His friend Bob Baedeker referred him to the Presidents Summit, which won a successful race.

“I’m trying to run into the winners’ circle, I’ve got my cowboy hat on,” said Baffert. “I really needed a horse like that.”

The Presidents Summit would win two more times. Pretty soon, Baffert got a better talent, and one thing led to another, and another led to 15 victories in Triple Crown races and two Triple Crowns.

Thousand Words is now 3-for-3, around a neck, half a length and three quarters of a length.

“He won’t blow you in the middle of the week,” said Baffert. “He’s hard to ride because he doesn’t always want to work. But he shows up when the race starts.”

Flavien Prat has honored. A few minutes later, he drove to victory for the 4-year-old on Gras United in San Marcos. United shook Santa Anita in November when he had Bricks and Mortar, the horse of the year 2019, dug out as hard as possible to win the Breeders Cup Turf with one head.

In the meantime, Searing has a pounding horse that could play well into the fall. But he was already looking ahead.

“We also have a filly called Lady Mamba,” said Searing. “So we have to breed Kobe’s Back to Lady Mamba. I mean that will happen.”

