At 8:08 a.m., we’re officially halfway through the UNC Basketball 2019-20 regular season. It is time to hand over the certificates for the off-season.

Two minutes and eight seconds before the Clemson Tigers home game ended, UNC Basketball was 10 and just 128 seconds before the 60th home win, Roy Williams’ 880. and her first win of the year.

But they lost.

A series of rapid sales and bad shots ensured that Clemson returned with a 12-2 run and eventually won in extra time, which resulted in the eighth defeat of the UNC in eleven games.

This was the season for the 8-8 Tar Heels. Nothing went between the health of the stars (Cole Anthony) and that of the role players (Sterling Manley, Jeremiah Francis, Anthony Harris), the immense roster turnover and the anemic shooting.

In the middle of the season, when Anthony is still missing a torn meniscus, it is unclear whether the heels can squeak into the NIT at all. They have had strong wins against Notre Dame, Alabama, Oregon and Yale, but a number of inexcusable home defeats and strikes against some of the best teams in the country.

The team itself deserves a bad grade – 8: 8 is the worst start for UNC in several years, and there’s no way to paint it in a redeeming light. The situation is bleak and everyone from coaches to players to fans will tell you.

But what about the players? How did you get through the first half of the season?

