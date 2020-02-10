advertisement

Internet Explorer has clearly been a big part of its existence, but when Windows 10 arrived a few years ago, Microsoft wanted a new start. Enter: Microsoft Edge. The new browser was first launched on Windows 10 and Xbox One in 2015, and while it didn’t really hurt Google’s full dominance over the market with Chrome, it was undoubtedly a significant improvement over IE (even that was a fairly low bar to delete).

A few years after the first implementation of Edge, Microsoft revealed that future versions of the browser would be built using the Chromium source code, the same code that Google uses to make Chrome. After months of testing, Microsoft has finally released the Chromium-based Edge browser to the public on January 15, 2020. It is a sleek and usable browser, but Microsoft has found a way to annoy the users it wants to convert from other browsers.

At the weekend, a Reddit user shared a screenshot of the Windows 10 Start menu with an ad at the top that said: “Are you still using Firefox? Microsoft Edge is here. ”If you click on the ad, you will probably be redirected to the Edge website to download the browser, and while ignoring it is always an option, ads for its own products in menus of Windows 10 users cannot be avoided while they simultaneously respond to their browser choice seems a bit deaf. Ads in the start menu are bad enough, and this just drives home why many users hate them:

Image source: S_IV / Reddit

The good news is that you can ensure that you never have to deal with these ads by turning them off via the Settings menu. Just go to settings > personalization > Get started and set the switch to read “Suggestions occasionally in Start” from On to Off. Once you’ve done that, the ads will disappear forever.

This is by no means all that Microsoft has done since the launch of Windows 10, but it seems that the company will never learn its lesson when it comes to these obscure tactics that hide ads between the actual content in the hope that someone will be ahead of the fooled by clicking.

Image source: Microsoft

Jacob started to treat video games and technology at the university as a hobby, but it soon became clear to him that this was what he wanted to do for a living. He currently lives in New York and writes for BGR. His previously published work can be found on TechHive, VentureBeat and Game Rant.

