Okay, you may not immediately think of Great Britain when you imagine your dream vacation to escape the everyday or stressful. In fact, I often bet that you will conjure up images of a sea-soaked square in your social media grid, sand between your toes and salt in your tousled away hair.

But also, let’s face it, laze around on a beach vacation and return half a stone heavier from Margaritas back home, and stress about vacation selfies isn’t for everyone.

If that’s not for you, and the idea of ​​climbing a volcano to exotic shores, going down a mountain or hiking through dense forest doesn’t make your boat hover completely, look no further than the varied shores of our own Great Britain for Your next trip.

If you want to go wild in crystal clear waters, the world famous Pembrokeshire coast in Wales is for you. Just a few hours’ drive from Manchester and London, it’s perfect for anyone looking for a quick remedy for wanderlust.

In addition to the Irish Sea and the Atlantic Ocean, there are many ways in which the (sad) views of the sea can bridge a long working week. It is a paradise for adventure lovers and is right on our doorstep.

However, if you’re looking for something stricter than a stroll along the scenic cliffs, the coasteering promises a completely unique perspective of the deep blue as well as a good old-fashioned outdoor amusement that will make you forget all about your 9-to-5 for a while.

After doing it myself, I want to tell you: it’s like nothing I’ve ever done before.

On an average Monday at 9 a.m., I set up to reply to the 187 emails I received over the weekend, “According to my previous email.”

One morning I spent in Wales, however, I snaked into a wetsuit, filled a stuff sack with Welsh cakes and pies, loaded a kayak into a van, and drove from one of the many small towns down to the Welsh coast – in my case of St. David’s.

A few careful movements from a pretty, secluded bay to the sea, and we headed for the horizon, apparently one with the waves.

Our loyal guides led us over rugged cliffs like no other. Our route took us across gorges that foamed with fast, white, wild water that had the strength and playfulness to intensify and ebb away as quickly as it was one of my mood swings during the week.

We were unlucky because the waves were against us. Our guides told us we just had to paddle harder as there was only one way to get through the routes prepared by the Sea Brute Force. Some really nice guides may even give you a boost, but I prefer the joyful simplicity and autonomy in my one-person kayak.

It is worth noting that I also tried coasteering in France and Spain, and I would definitely recommend the spots in Wales to a friend for the view, the expertise of the guides and – believe it or not – me can’t remember that the water is colder in Blighty.

Regardless of the weather, the physical exertion meant that I needed the cool sea air to dry the sweat from my forehead. And when I happily accepted the gift of nature, the sheer vastness of the high cliffs and the knowledge they have had there for centuries calmed my soul and I felt happily insignificant in this big wide world.

Before I knew it, I had actually broken through the hard spots and arrived on the open sea.

Nothing else than you and your friends, miles from your starting point, on the way to the satisfaction that comes with mastering a new challenge and seeing something that so many don’t have.

At this point, however, it was noon, so we tested our fishing skills from the now wet seat of our kayaks – of course, from the sea water. After trying to lure a fish to our hooks for 30 minutes, we gave up, thankful for the cakes the guides wanted to bring with them in case.

The tide that was now on our side washed us onto another pebble beach that looked as untouched by human strides as anyone else I’ve seen before. Here is a treasure of a different kind.

A quick brew and a bite to eat, and we made our way back, leaving nothing in the bay but our boot prints, which quickly faded in the early afternoon sun.

We paddled a mile around the headland onto some rocks that gently led up the grassy edges littered with yellow and purple wildflowers. Slightly less free-spirited people waved to us from their high place when they saw us approaching the edge – they were probably wondering why we wanted to plunge into the sea on such a clear day.

After we strapped the kayaks together and pretended to know what we were doing, it was time to get out and get up on the rock face. We followed the guide and got an incomparable view of this beautiful place where the sea and the sea merge with land.

The burning sensation in my muscles became meaningless when I wondered about the little puzzles that had appeared on the rocks for us. an arm stretch here and a movement with the foot to find a stop there.

At the top of the mountain it was time to jump into the calm blue sea. The nervous giggle came first. Then the real belly laugh came as our companions set out before they made their own little leaps of faith.

From just a few feet to twelve feet (basically the size of two tall men), you will experience greater heights as your confidence and bravery increase and you push the limits of what you thought possible, welcomed by the applause the other in your group.

Don’t forget to stop and enjoy the view, because before you know it the sun will set in the sky and you have to go back to Terra Firma.

Disclaimer: Kayaking back ashore will likely be the hardest part of your day. Take it from someone who just squats to reach the biscuits on the bottom shelf of the supermarket.

But when you’re back on the beach where you started, you’re guaranteed to look back at the sea with a new appreciation for its beauty and strength – as well as for your own body and mind.

Pints ​​in the local pub will be earned.

