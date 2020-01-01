advertisement

Three more dead, 186 properties lost due to the NSW bush fire crisis

The land fire department has confirmed that three other people have died and 186 homes on the south coast of New South Wales have been destroyed. Concerns that the state of the fire will deteriorate significantly on Saturday are diminishing.

This death toll adds to the four people who had already been pronounced dead this week.

Two bodies were found by the police in separate vehicles, while a third person died in a house.

Shane Fitzsimmons, Commissioner for NSW RFS, said the community should adjust to the likelihood that more people have died as a result of the bushfire crisis.

He warned that conditions will deteriorate significantly on Saturday.

As of Wednesday, more than 100 bushfires will be burning across the state, with a whopping 3.6 million hectares burned down.

Picture: News Corp

