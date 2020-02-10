advertisement

With the play-offs for Euro 2020 in a few weeks, speculations about possible changes for the Irish team for the trip to Slovakia begin.

A number of players who were not previously involved wanted to prevail. Shane Long was in excellent shape for Southampton after missing the last squad while James McCarthy established himself as a key player for Crystal Palace.

Not to mention the achievements of some youngsters in the championship. Jayson Molumby, Dara O’Shea and Jason Knight have reached a consistently high level, leading some to suspect that they could compete for the selection.

That looks unlikely.

Ireland’s manager Mick McCarthy put an end to such ideas when he launched the INTERSPORT Elverys FAI Summer Schools program that afternoon.

He said the high-pressure nature of the Slovak clash is not a place for debutants, and Ireland will continue with the same group of players that stumbled through the group in 2019:

I get thrown on all those names who come in and want to play for the very first game. Continuity was the basis of all my teams, and we had that with the team.

If you think of the best performance the Denmark game brings, if I had played ten games in one club and had the results we got, you would expect to get better.

There won’t be a big change, that’s for sure. If the guys who played are fit, they’ll come first …

I am convinced that it is not a game for debutants. It’s exciting and a great story for you, but if he doesn’t play well? I don’t know many debutants in play-offs.

While McCarthy, based on his experience, suggested that Long and McCarthy might be options for the squad, the idea of ​​moving in one of the youngsters wasn’t really on his radar.

He believes the lack of playtime is a big problem for Adam Idah, Troy Parrott and even Aaron Connolly. However, he also admitted that even those who play consistently will likely be left out on this occasion:

Adam Idah came in and scored a hat trick (against Preston) but did not play afterwards. Aaron Connolly didn’t play, Troy Parrott couldn’t be borrowed because of his age. There was a problem with his age because otherwise he would not be recognized as a home player …

Jayson Molumby, I saw him play yesterday, Jason Knight, the boys are fine. Dara O’Shea scored yesterday.

Everyone is fine, but don’t think for a second that they will compete against Slovakia because they are doing well in the championship. That’s not the case…

There will be no major changes, no way.

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy spoke at the start of INTERSPORT Elvery’s FAI Summer Schools.

