Adam Idah will be the country’s theme after his hat trick for Norwich this afternoon. The 18-year-old was unbelievable in the 4-2 win at Preston and showed the kind of performance we’ve seen so many Irish players of no age in recent years.

It will inevitably be about Idah being included in the Irish senior team. As was the case after Aaron Connolly’s engagement with Spurs, he’s now a man in shape, despite his relative lack of experience at this level.

Unfortunately for Idah, the next international break is more than two months away.

Even so, Mick McCarthy got up and noticed. He was an expert at BT Sport tonight when Manchester United took on the Wolves when the topic of Idah’s appearance surfaced.

Moderator Jake Humphries is a well-known Norwich fan and apparently plagued McCarthy about the possibility of an assignment for the young striker. The Irish boss has indicated that he may have earned one thing:

After 18-year-old Adam Idah scored a hat-trick for Norwich today, he could soon get a senior cap for Ireland

And not because @mrjakehumphrey asked Mick McCarthy all day!

The young striker has his eye on the boss ☘️ # EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/VteD9GNz7H

– Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 4, 2020

Maybe he just got one, regardless of whether you get him one.

He did a hat trick today and is playing in a real competitive game. It is not a U21, not a U23, but an FA Cup duel against a good Preston team.

We’re not sure if this should be a ruse for those who hit the Troy Parrott drum, but it’s encouraging to know that McCarthy will be watching Idah closely in the future.

Hopefully he has no choice but to include him in the Euro 2020 playoff squad.

