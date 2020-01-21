advertisement

A new federal report shows a disturbing trend: an increase in fire-related deaths.

The report is from FEMA and the U.S. Fire Administration. And with the latest Michigan data, it shows the commonalities most often linked to fire deaths. Lt. Kyle Clute of the Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department said: “The state of Michigan unfortunately ranks in the Top 10 for fire deaths in the home.” But he is a firefighter who cannot be ignored.

Meredith Hawes is a regional education specialist with the National Fire Protection Association. “We see an increase in fires during the cold season. So from January to March, we see a slight increase. This is largely due to candles and Christmas decorations during the holidays. But after that Hawes says, “We also see contributing winter storms. People using generators or candles in their homes and heating alternatives. So if you are using your fireplace, wood stove or radiator, really make sure you have things in good working order and a qualified person to inspect them. “

Clute says, “We usually see fires in the bedroom, living room and kitchen. It varies depending on the time of day, obviously from the time you are active. Most deaths occur overnight between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. Hawes adds, “Four out of five fire deaths have occurred in homes. The place where you are supposed to feel most secure. ”

Most fatal fires occur overnight. “Most of our deaths from home fires are the result of careless use of smoking materials,” said Clute. This may not be surprising – cigarettes are the number one cause of death from smoking. Firefighters don’t know everyone will quit smoking – but making changes can help. “We want you to use pretty sturdy ashtrays, make sure your cigarettes are out. Designate a place where you smoke so you don’t have the materials in all these other places.”

And leaving something on the stove is the second leading cause of fatal fires. Hawes says, “We’re all guilty of it at some point, so really keep track of not getting away from something on the stove… stay in the room when you grill, grill or fry food.” Clute echoes to this feeling. “We want to make sure you stand by the stove, we don’t want you to leave your stove. We want to make sure you stay with what you cook and don’t forget it. “

According to FEMA’s study for the years 2008-2017, the latest years of federal data available, Michigan consistently ranks 10th to 15th in the country for fire-related deaths, with an average of about 100 deaths per year. This represents approximately 10 deaths per million inhabitants. But although your risk of dying in a fire is relatively low – less than 1% – this is no reason not to take steps to avoid a tragedy.

Clute says: “Most fires happen overnight, we make sure smoke detectors work in your home. Smoke detectors are what will wake you up and alert you to a fire. Believe it or not, 87% of the households surveyed do not have enough working smoke detectors. “What we like to say to people is the 1-2-10 rule. Once a month, you press the button and test them. Twice a year, we ask that you change the batteries and then replace them every ten years. They are only good for 10 years. ”

Hawes says that complacency is also a factor. “People may tend to forget that they have to replace these smoke detectors, especially if they are ten years of age or older. Efficiency tends to wear out. And the carbon monoxide detectors should be replaced every seven years.

Many fire departments – including GT Metro, will visit your home free of charge to make sure your smoke detector is ready for use.

