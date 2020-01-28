advertisement

March Madness is on the way, but at this rate Bracketology losers may have to win their conference tournaments this week to prevail.

The best time of the year is getting closer, and by the end of this week we are only a stone’s throw away from March. It is a time when everyone jumps out of woodwork and focuses on bracketology.

And while anticipation of the general public is slowly brewing, the fear of a handful of fans will come to watch their teams quickly give away their big dance tickets.

Of course there is always the conference tournament route. But the teams really shouldn’t rely on it to get into the field of the ’68. Better to do the work all season long and leave the stress to someone else.

Easier said than done for some teams.

It is the time of year when the best clubs become “deadly castles” and the bad ones can be written off for good. (Are you looking at yourself, North Carolina?)

Still, a huge part of the country remains somewhere in the middle between these two poles. And while many teams play over their heads and align their trajectories directly to an overall bid, others are heading in the completely wrong direction.

In this week’s edition of Bracketology Losers, we’re not focusing on the unabridged who-is-who of the basketball misery industry, but on just five teams that have made their lives extremely difficult in the past few days.

We start first in the Big Ten, where the last five weeks have not been so great.

