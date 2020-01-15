advertisement

LANSING, Michigan (AP) – A Michigan legislature apologized on Wednesday after telling a young reporter that a group of high school boys could “have fun with her”.

State Senator Pete Lucido, a 59-year-old Republican from Shelby Township in Macomb County, made a brief statement detailing a story in which a Michigan Advance journalist reported an incident outside the Senate Chamber on Tuesday.

Allison Donahue, 22, asked Lucido for an interview. He said he could speak after honoring approximately 30 students from De La Salle, a Catholic college for boys in a suburb of Detroit where Lucido graduated.

“You should hang out! You could have a lot of fun with these boys, or they could have a lot of fun with you, ”he said. The teenagers laughed, according to Donahue’s ego report, in Advance, a non-profit news site that deals with politics and politics.

“I apologize for yesterday’s misunderstanding and insult to Allison Donahue,” said Lucido hours after he first told the Detroit Free Press that he did not feel he had an apology to the reporter, and said he did Feeling that the quotes were taken out of context and blown disproportionately. It was not immediately clear whether he apologized directly to Donahue.

It was also unknown whether Lucido could be disciplined by the Senate leadership. He heads three committees and acts as a majority whip.

“I take this very seriously and intend to have a very intense and lengthy conversation with the Senator once we are through with the session,” said Mike Shirkey, Senate Majority Leader, a Clarklake Republican. “If the words reported are correct, that’s very unacceptable and that’s all I have to say about it.”

Jim Ananich, chairman of the Senate Minority, a flint democrat, called Lucido’s comments “disgusting” and “idiotic”.

“As for his statement, his apology was basically said,” I’m sorry to see that I’m an idiot and I’m a creep, “he said, adding that journalists and” someone in this building “should feel attacked.” Managers in this state, whether men or women, don’t behave that way. “

Lucido said earlier this month that he was considering whether to run for governorship in 2022 when Democrat Gretchen Whitmer is up for re-election.

