Attorney General Dana Nessel is taking legal action against several manufacturers and distributors of PFAS.

Michigan files a lawsuit against 17 defendants for damages caused by PFAS, including the manufacturing company 3M and the chemical company DuPont.

Nessel said the companies concealed the dangers of PFAS and sold them knowing they would contaminate natural resources, exposing residents to damage.

Nessel issued a statement that said:

“Michigan has been established as a national leader in the identification, monitoring and control of contamination caused by PFAS. As such, we must continue to protect communities across our state from harmful PFAS chemicals by holding polluters accountable. “

PFAS are chemicals that are often found in fire extinguishing foam.

You can read more about a statewide PFAS sampling report here.

