Michigan’s leading scorer Isaiah Livers is out endlessly with a left foot injury, coach Juwan Howard said Friday.

Livers, a young striker, was hurt last Saturday against Presbyterian when he tried to drop just over three minutes into the game.

Howard said he knew immediately that it was likely that he would be a significant injury.

“I knew it wasn’t good, but we would just keep it positive and healthy,” Howard told reporters. “He will be disciplined with his rehabilitation treatment, and I know he will be diligent with that.”

Livers is averaging 13.6 points and has made a team-best 50 percent of his 3-point attempts. His 29 3-pointers also lead the Wolverines (9-3).

Howard said the hope is that Livers will return later this season, but that it’s too early to set a schedule. He just wants the Liver to remain mentally sharp.

“When you know you’re going to lose time, but you don’t know how long, it can be pretty frustrating,” Howard said. “Some players go into a deep depression because they are so competitive. I just want him to keep in mind that the goal every day is to get better.”

Howard said sophomores Colin Castleton (4.3 average) and Brandon Johns Jr. (4.1) will take more minutes while Livers is on the sidelines.

Michigan is back in action Sunday when it hosts UMass Lowell.

