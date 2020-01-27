advertisement

“I think this is a wonderful idea and a very useful addition to the services we have,” said Mickie Jannazzo, director of prevention and youth services for Northwestern Child and Family Services from Michigan.

Michigan residents facing a mental health crisis will soon have access to a statewide helpline.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer amended the mental health code on Monday to make the Michigan CARES helpline a reality.

advertisement

The program will receive $ 3 million in funding with an approved additional budget.

“This is essential, because the right help at the right time can make all the difference,” said Jannazzo.

Jannazzo says this hotline could help save lives.

“This Michigan-based hotline, I think, has real potential to reach more people, to remove the stigma of seeking help. This is very important for people to improve, for people who die less by suicide, for people who seek and experience recovery, “said Jannazzo.

This hotline will not only give those who have trouble talking to someone, but will also refer them to local services or resources.

“Often, crisis services are the first step towards wellness and recovery and if this first interaction goes well, I think the end results are much more positive,” said Jannazzo.

Lindsay Demmy says her husband is a teacher who constantly cares for students with mental health issues.

She says that not all students have a phone or internet access, so this hotline could be a great resource.

“We have less funding for school trustees, so there may not be a school trustee that someone can just walk into an office,” said Demmy. “If we take mental health seriously, I’m really happy that any funding is there, because I think it is really underrated in our society.”

The hotline is not yet operational but will be in the near future.

advertisement