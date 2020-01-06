advertisement

Michelle Williams was an overnight exception at the Golden Globes where speeches largely avoided politics, despite fears of war amid mounting tensions with Iran. The actress used her acceptance speech to talk about the upcoming US elections, women’s status and abortion rights.

“I am grateful for the acceptance of the choices I have made and also grateful to have lived in a moment in our society where choice exists, because as women and as girls things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice,” Williams said. on Sunday night as she accepted the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a limited-edition television series for her role on FX’s “Fosse / Verdon.”

advertisement

“I wouldn’t have been able to do this without using a woman’s right to choose. To choose when I have my children and with whom,” Williams said. “When I felt supported and capable of it balancing our lives, knowing that all mothers know that scales should and will lean toward our children. “

Excellent nightlife! Go to @GIPHY for all the memorable moments from tonight. Also visit https://t.co/LjO4V0j2a2 to see all the gifts they made on the show! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/VcJ3OhlQ3S

– Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

It wasn’t the first time Williams used the Golden Globes platform to talk about women. At the 2018 ceremony, the first appearance of the #MeToo era’s grand awards when talk of politics abounded, Williams brought #MeToo founder Tarana Burke with her to the red carpet and ballroom, one of several actresses to be associated by similar activists that year.

She concluded her speech Sunday night with an encouragement for action among women in this year’s US elections.

“So women, from 18 to 118, when it’s time to vote, please do so in your own personal interest,” Williams said. “What is it that men have been doing for years?”

Williams also gave a more traditional acceptance-speech to her 14-year-old daughter Matilda, along with a notable reference to her new romantic partner, “Hamilton” director Thomas Kail, with whom she went on the red carpet. .

Listen to Michelle Williams! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/xHFpcZsPWw

– Alejandro Guerra (@ Cinephile420) January 6, 2020

“Tommy and Matilda can’t wait to get home,” she said.

Backstage at the Globes, Williams explained why he spoke.

“By nature I’m a shy person, but I’m ready to turn 40 and I’ve realized that over a long period of time, I’ve changed and become stronger and more capable and found my voice and I wanted to I was able, because when I know other people use their voice, it has made a difference in my life, “Williams said. “Also at this age and where I am in my life, I have a lot to give and it would be negligent for me not to try in this position to hand over everything that was handed to me.”

Andrew Dalton, Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement