Michelle Williams accepted the Golden Globe as an actress in a limited series or in a television film and delivered a heartfelt, powerful speech in which she defended the fundamental right to abortion and asked women to “vote in their own interest”.

Williams, who won FX ‘”Fosse / Verdon”, first thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for “recognizing the decisions I made as an actor” and added that she “is grateful to have lived in one” Moment in our society where there are choices. “

Noting that “as women and girls, things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice,” Williams said, “she did my best to live a life at my own discretion, not just one Series of events affecting this It happened to me, but one that I could step back and see my handwriting everywhere, sometimes messy and scribbling, sometimes careful and precise, but one that I carved with my own hand. “

Also read: Golden Globes 2020: Winners become political with speeches on climate change, abortion rights and war

The four-time Oscar nominee then said her life would not have been possible “without a woman’s right to vote. To choose when and with whom I want to have my children. When I felt supported and was able to balance our lives, I knew, as all mothers know, that the scales must and will tilt towards our children. “

“I know that my decisions are different from yours, but thank God or whoever you pray that we live in a country based on the principle that I am free to live from my superiors and that you are free to live from yours. Williams continued.

It concluded with a comprehensive appeal to women to become more involved in the political process. “Women between 18 and 118 years old, when it’s time to vote, please do so in your own interest,” she said. “It’s what men have been doing for years. That’s why the world looks so similar to them. But don’t forget we’re the largest election body in the country. Let’s look more similar.”

Watch the full speech:

