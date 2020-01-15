advertisement

The model seduced the camera with a flawless face without makeup while wearing her twisted legs

Michelle Salas Again, 1.2 million people who followed her were affected Instagram Profile, and the blonde showed her body again as she posed in a tiny bikini that left her mouth open for more than one.

In earlier days Luis Miguels daughter dazzled with her sketched figure while posing with a sexy white bikini and again captivated her fans with a two-piece swimsuit, with which she turned her shapely legs again.

The model posed on a hanging chair and seduced the camera with a flawless face without makeup. She carried her legs and considered which drink to choose: Michelada or Margarita ? ”Was the question she asked her fans.

As expected, the sensual image produced about 20,000 likes and flattering comments in just a few hours, showing him the great similarity that she shares with her famous father and members of the Pinal Dynasty.

In earlier days Michelle shared some pictures of the beautiful beaches of Tulum, where she enjoys a few days in the midst of nature and heavenly landscapes.

