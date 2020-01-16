advertisement

Luis Miguel’s daughter boasts of her lifestyle again

After a long vacation in Tulum, Michelle Salas claims to have been charged with all the energy to return home and feel productive. However, she did not miss the opportunity to show how well she was having fun there.

Luis Miguels Daughter showed several photos in a bikini, but the one that caught the most attention is one in which she appears with a friend sunbathing on a boat. She accompanied the picture with a short message: “By the Sea Series I 🌊”.

Michelle already has over a million 200,000 followers Instagram and is ready to get more, so the year has started well, ready to continue as an influencer and fashion blogger.

