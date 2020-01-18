advertisement

It’s Michelle Obama’s birthday today.

The former First Lady is now 56 years old and celebrates with a powerful, thoughtful message. She shared a photo of herself with friends on a hike against a picturesque backdrop of roaring hills and a double rainbow.

For her sporty-chic ensemble, the author “Becoming” chose a long gray tank, black leggings and a pair of sneakers from the On brand. The waterproof Cloudventure sneakers feature a black outsole, coral accents, Missiongrip outsole for maximum traction and Zero Gravity Cloud cushioning for shock and impact absorption.

In her title, she wrote: “With the girls in college, this birthday brings with it a new perspective – a fresh breath – on my journey. I look forward to spending some time with my friends and myself – and of course with my husband. “

Waterproof sneakers on Cloudventure.

CREDIT: Comfort One shoes

Her husband, former President Barack Obama, shared a sweet moment on his wife’s special day with a series of photos of the duo in a photo booth.

He wrote his solemn contribution: “In every scene you are my star, @MichelleObama! Happy birthday my dear!”

Michelle may be known for her impressive work in the White House, but she is also known for her iconic style. The mother of two has hugged and promoted American designers and high-low fashion.

