The following is an excerpt from an unpublished manuscript of the book about Michelle Lang, the only Canadian reporter killed in Afghanistan, written by former Calgary Herald columnist Robert Remington and with files by Michelle Catherine Lang’s aunt. Michelle Lang was a Herald Award-winning journalist on a six-week assignment in Afghanistan when the armored vehicle she was riding on a roadside bomb on December 30, 2009. She and four Canadian soldiers were killed in the blast. This is the first of a three-part series published on the 10th anniversary of the tragic incident.

The night before Michelle Lang left for Afghanistan, some of us gathered at a waterfront downtown to send. I was thinking of buying her a joke gift, maybe a pair of camo socks. I envisioned one of those wild affairs where many would drink – a proper trip for a colleague going on an adventure.

War correspondent. The ultimate test of a journalist’s courage and resolve in the most trying circumstances. A dream task, as I saw it, after coming of age in the US during the Vietnam War.

It’s a perverse romanticism considering the risk, as a report by Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl in Pakistan in 2002 showed. But Afghanistan, where most reporters were embedded with the Canadian military, looked different. I recognized some who had gone, including two who preceded Michelle in The Calgary Herald, Renata D’Aliesio and Kelly Cryderman. Being a “stalker” was far less dangerous than being himself as CBC reporter Melissa Fung (kidnapped for ransom near Kabul in 2008 and held in a hole in the ground, attacked, abused and marched with open eyes). with a gun to his head) or freelance Amanda Lindhout, Albertani was taken hostage in Somalia in 2008 and held for 15 months.

The event that would leave Lang had been subdued. She didn’t want a big turnout. Only a handful of us were there, drinking a quiet drink and talking softly. Lang sat next to her finances, Michael Louie, so strongly that it almost seemed like the rest of us were interfering at some point. I was glad I never bought the luggage gift. I stayed for maybe an hour, gave her a hug, wished her well, and left. She was not an adrenaline rush gung-ho like some reporters I knew had gone to Afghanistan. She was thoughtful, careful and aware of the dangers.

Lang arrived at the NATO-wide Kandahar Air Field base on December 11, 2009, and had managed to present nine stories from Afghanistan by the time I sat down at my coffee table on the morning of December 30, 2009. As an editor at the Calgary Herald, my morning routine included newspapers for stories that would make for good editorial comment. The elections were few. Christmas and New Year week is usually a quiet time in the news business. The machinery that feeds the beast is quiet. The government is closed, the courts are on leave, the school is out. Scattered on my messy desk, the letter reflected the typical halftime of Christmas – the top 10 games of the year, Barack Obama nominated announcers of the year, and professional player Tiger Woods’ troubled marriage saga – his wife smashed him in face a 9-iron over his reported infidelities.

I asked for a story from Lang. Nothing. She had made a request from Kandahar three days earlier to Canada’s chief of defense staff, General Walter Natynczyk, acknowledging that 2009 was a “rough year” in Afghanistan with 223 United Nations coalition soldiers killed, including 11 Canadian. One of them, Lieut. Andrew Nuttall, was killed days earlier when an IED – a homemade bomb known as an improvised explosive device – exploded while he was running a foot patrol, making him the 134th Canadian soldier to die in Afghanistan.

On. December 24, Lang photographed Nuttall’s companions transporting his casket to the military aircraft in Kandahar Airfield that would take B.C. returning home to Canada. It was said that a Canadian soldier killed in Afghanistan “died” publicly four times – on the battlefield, at an airport “ramp ceremony” like the one for Nuttall, at the repatriation ceremony of a deceased soldier on home soil at base. Canadian forces in Trenton, Ontario and again at the funeral.

Calgary Herald reporter Michelle Lang (center, top) with friends at her 2008 colleague Robin Summerfield’s wedding.

Courtesy, Chris Bolin

Lang had been in Afghanistan for only two weeks and had already managed to get “off the wire” – off the relatively safe boundaries of Kandahar Air Field – being enlisted earlier this week by a pre-operative Canadian military base near the village of Sherwin Ghar in Panjwaii district. Her story, about a rare opportunity for a married Canadian military couple to spend time together at Christmas in a remote corner of Afghanistan, was heartbreaking. It was a story that must have resonated with Lang, who was engaged to marry Michael Louie in six months.

It was about 9:30 in the morning. Before the newsroom convened at 10am, I had time to grab a coffee and walk through the newsroom. I had spent five years in the newsroom as a columnist, sharing desk space with Michelle, the paper’s award-winning health reporter. While I was on the “ed” board, I always spent part of my day in the newsroom. Those in the Herald were mostly younger than me – talented, loving, energetic, funny, delightful and smartly distracted. Reporters were my favorite people.

As I walked past the police desk in the newsroom, crime reporter Jason van Rassel set me aside. “Uncle Bob! ‘What is happening?’

Journalists tend to have the misconception that writers know everything that happens “down the hall” in executive suites. In reality we were just wild like them, but with offices.

I did not know that the whole newsroom was in a state of collective anxiety. Animated discussions were taking place inside the glass office of Editor-in-Chief Lorne Motley with various editors who would normally rest during the Christmas holidays – the holy grail of holiday time. Secluded in my office down the hall, I had spent the last hour in a bubble, unaware of the merchandise. “I haven’t heard anything,” I told Jason. “If I will let you know.” The atmosphere was tense.

I went back to my office, but the editorial board meeting was delayed. At about 10:30, I went back to the newsroom. Sherri Zickefoose, another crime reporter with whom I had collaborated for a book, was in tears.

“We think something happened to Michelle,” she said, breaking her voice.

Calgary Herald reporter Michelle Lang and fiancé Michael Louie in Times Square during a trip to New York in the fall of 2008.

Courtesy, Michael Louie

Word was finding that a Canadian reporter had been killed in Afghanistan. I told Sherri not to worry, that it was likely a mistake, that it wasn’t Michelle Lang. I thought if she was involved, at worst she might have been injured, maybe even kidnapped. But not dead. Reporters were not killed in Afghanistan. The Canadian Army had its back.

Unforgettable, newsroom staff began checking the list of Canadian reporters who may be in Afghanistan. If there was a death, it couldn’t be our Michelle. Hopefully, selfishly, it would be one of them.

Military affairs reporter Sarah McGinnis knew something was right as soon as she entered the newsroom around 9am. “There were a lot of adults in the room,” she recalled. The parade of editors at Motley’s office was unusual for the time of year.

Around 10:30 a.m., task editor Michele Jarvie received a call from the Edmonton Journal checking a rumor that a reporter had been killed. Lang was the rotation reporter in Afghanistan for all Canwest newspapers (our ownership group at the time) and it was not clear if the Journal had heard something we did not have. A few minutes later, McGinnis received a call from a military source asking for the name of the Herald reporter in Afghanistan. “For me, that was cool,” McGinnis recalled. “I was a strong force because the adrenaline was starting to rush. ‘Why are you looking for our reporter’s name?’ And he said, ‘oh no big reason.'”

McGinnis told him of rumors that a reporter had probably killed in Afghanistan.

“Are you confirming something you can’t tell me?” She demanded. “He started taking all the officials with me saying that such news, if any, would come through official channels, which was not like him. He was a person I could go with and say : “If I were to suppress this, would I look stupid?” And he would say yes or no. I really don’t know if he knew much. The military machine is not that fast and he is not necessarily a person who would be the one they would immediately inform. “

Zickefoose was sitting near McGinnis and started to stove.

I went back to my office, cleaning the news wires, listening to the radio, watching TV. Nothing. My email came to my attention, which only happened if something was flagged urgently. “Lorne would like to see everyone in the newsroom within 15 minutes,” the message reads.

Michelle Lang’s desk at the Calgary Herald newsroom is covered in flowers on January 3, 2010.

Leah Hennel / Postmedia Archive

It was about 11:30 in the morning as reporters, editors and photographers gathered in the newsroom. We stood in a quiet semi-circle around the news desk as Motley came out and started talking.

“I have terrible news, the worst news I’ve ever had to deliver,” he said. “Michelle Lang was killed in Afghanistan today.”

The room was surprisingly quiet as it went on, quietly and steadily giving us only the facts after knowing it – that Michelle was in a column hitting a roadside bomb. Four soldiers were also killed, he said, and others wounded, including a female diplomat. There was silence stunned at the confirmation. Reporter Gwendolyn Richards, one of Michelle’s closest friends, entered the newsroom at that exact moment and immediately recognized her, without hearing the news. “Oh no,” she said.

Amidst screams, occasional voices from the office, silent wires and hugs, we were faced with drawing a letter, reporting on a dead colleague. Global TV sent a crew to interview some of us. I could hardly speak. It was one of the worst days of my life, as it was for many people. I thought of Michelle’s family, the military families, the guys I knew killed or messed up by Vietnam.

After work there was a meeting at a downtown bar. Some people just wanted to go home to be with family. I needed a drink. Some reporters from other media participated; everyone is a peer at a time like this. I don’t remember much I think there was a toast and we tried to share stories about Michelle and laugh. A Scotsman has never tasted so good.

The other night, my band had a New Year’s concert. At midnight we made music to Robbie Burns’ traditional poetry: “Should old knowledge be forgotten and never put in mind? . . . We’ll drink a cup of courtesy yet, for Auld Lang Syne. “

I’m not going to go out on New Year’s Eve much anymore.

To read more, check out Saturday’s Part 2 letter: ‘Don’t worry. . . everything will be fine ”and Monday’s letter for Part 3: A foreboding and repentance for the survivors.

