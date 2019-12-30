advertisement

The following is an excerpt from an unpublished manuscript of the book about Michelle Lang, the only Canadian reporter killed in Afghanistan, written by former Calgary Herald columnist Robert Remington and with files by Michelle Catherine Lang’s aunt. Michelle Lang was a Herald Award-winning journalist on a six-week assignment in Afghanistan when the armored vehicle she was riding on a roadside bomb on December 30, 2009. She and four Canadian soldiers were killed in the blast. This is the third of a three-part series published on the 10th anniversary of the tragic incident.

According to the Canadian Forces Battle Damage Investigation Report # 172, the IED that exploded directly under LAV carrying reporter Michelle Lang caused “catastrophic vehicle homicide (K-Kill)” resulting in “4 x KIA (killed in action), 1 x VSA (missing vital signs), “and five injured. The outbreak” greatly exceeded LAV RWS survival capabilities … Although measures to mitigate these effects were designed in LAW RWS, this NEQ (net explosive quality) resulted in a complete overhaul and K-Kill. “

Loaded with military acronyms, probation findings from the scene and technical jargon, the highly edited incident report is a factual, non-motor document, except for one sentence describing the condition of the LAV (Light Armored Vehicle), which was struck by an explosion so strong that it went down 10 meters off the road, upside down: “The vehicle looks visually as if two fine hands had folded the vehicle along the axle of the turret module.” The eruption crater was 5.1 meters across and 1.3 deep.

advertisement

The Canadian patrol had departed from Camp Nathan Smith in Kandahar city around 2am. and stopped twice to speak with locals at his destination of Hosi Aziz, a village southeast of Kandahar. At the last stop, a crowd began to gather, bringing the soldiers to the forefront. The column got up and headed back to the base around 4:10 a.m., facing traffic congestion due to road construction. Because the slow pace could make them an easy target, Sgt. Jimmy Collins at the LAV of Supremacy (Alpha designated) decided to go back and forth as they came, along what the Canadians called the Molson Ice Route.

The investigation report said the Molson Ice Route “is known to be an IED hotspot” and noted that an IED attack against Canadian Forces occurred in the vicinity just four days ago. The lack of drainage on the clay and gravel road made it soft and muddy with pools of water from recent rains, making it easier to hide the IED.

Taliban insurgents had a good plan. Aware of construction along the route, he anticipated the return of the patrol along the Molson Ice Route, the report said. “The planning and deployment of this IED took considerable time and logistics,” the report states. “The itinerary was included for the equipment in mid-December, but the Canadian patrols were not” able to maneuver easily “due to road conditions.

The IED (improvised explosive device) consisted of 18L yellow plastic plates filled with explosives and attached to wire manufactured by Iran. Individual plastic containers can be deployed quickly over many nights, making it difficult to detect, with an added last-minute boost mechanism when it was known that a patrol was approaching. The investigation report highlighted that this was a new enemy tactic that “poses a significant threat” to all Canadian Forces in Afghanistan. It is likely that the bomb makers had been warned that the Canadians were returning along the same route.

A Canadian LAV similar to that struck by an explosive device hidden on December 30, 2009.

Postmedia Archive

As the night approached, Collins – in the lead over LAV, Alpha – made the radio again to Sgt. George Miok, following about 20 yards back to Charlie, holding Lang, the other civilian in the column (Canadian Foreign Affairs Officer Bushra Saeed) and eight reservists. Although they had crossed the same point less than two hours earlier, Collins recommended that they stop conducting a search for any indication of an IED.

In front and to the left was a mud wall hut, a line of trees and a dried casket, known as a wool, on the right. Collins was cautious. The insurgents were known to plant explosives shortly after a NATO contingent passed, with the possibility of them returning the same way. For this reason, the columns rarely took the same route backwards, but Collins had made the decision to do so, facing a potential duck sitting situation if they had continued to link traffic in the opposite direction. While communicating with Miok in the pursuing LAV, Charlie, was hit by the powerful, remotely blown IED.

Colin Perkel, a Canadian Press reporter stationed at Kandahar Air Field (KAF), had hoped to go out on patrol that day. If he had, he would likely have been killed. Instead, in his report to the Globe and Mail on the first anniversary of the attack he provided a comprehensive public account of the attack. Perkel wrote: “Locked in the steel table of the light armored vehicle, Mrs. Saeed was sitting nearby and chatting with Mrs. Lang, reporter in Calgary. The outing of the day is likely to give three stories, Ms. Lang had said. She didn’t finish her sentence. “

Perkel’s disturbing account included Said’s recollection of being pulled from the wreckage after finding a shattered leg, thinking it was hers.

The four dead listed as KIA in the investigation report were identified as PAX1, PAX2, PAX3 and PAX10. They were Private Garrett Chidley, Sgt. Miok, Corporate Zachery McCormack and Michelle Lang. Passenger Passenger, or PAX, suffered injuries that were listed separately but described the same: “The injuries sustained cause immediate death and were a direct result of RCIED (Remote Control Improved Explosive Device). PPE (Defense Equipment) personal) coated functioned as designed, but could not minimize the type and severity of injuries received. “

A Bomb: A Documentary

The shock waves of the blast that destroyed so many Canadian lives on a quiet, rural road in southern Afghanistan 10 years ago are still fading away with a force that is palpable. From the Canadian Press.

https://postmediacalgaryherald2.files.wordpress.com/2019/12/onebombdoc.mp3

The four soldiers killed along with Michelle Lang on December 30, 2009: Sgt. Kirk Taylor, 28 (left); Sgt. George Miok, 28; Pte. Garrett Chidley, 21; Cpl. Zachery McCormack, 21.

Postmedia Archive

He listed as VSA, “missing vital signs” was Sgt. Kirk Taylor, identified in the report as PAX9: “Injuries subsequently caused death. The victim was VSA at the scene but was revived during MedVac. . . later died of injuries in Role 3. of KAF. “

Lang, Perkel and CBC reporter James Murray were the only Canadian reporters at KAF on December 30th. Although Lang had only been there a short time, she and Perkel had bonded. The two had dinner the night before she left to join the PRT caravan. Although competitors, there was social camaraderie, as is often the case, among journalists. Perkel, an experienced correspondent in Afghanistan with many overseas trips, had grudgingly admitted that Lang would be the one to travel the next day instead.

Because Lang hadn’t had as many off-wire opportunities as Perkel, and by connecting with Alberta’s reservists on patrol, she got the knot. “I fully understood it, but I wasn’t exactly happy with the fact that I wasn’t able to go.”

When MedVac helicopters started arriving with the dead and wounded around 5pm, Perkel and Murray knew it was bad. As with any injury or death, the usual military protocols were put into gear.

“You’re put in a communication stalemate, and all you are told is there was a victim or victims and then you have to wait,” Perkel said. “Part of the wait is to let the family show up. You never want to be in a situation when someone is traveling to work or sitting in their car and a news bulletin shows up and tells them that their child or spouse or whatever has been killed. It’s one of the most emphasized rules about these things.

“I knew something really serious had happened, but I didn’t know what and I didn’t know who and where.”

Perkel recalls it was around 7 or 7:30 that evening when Brigadier General Daniel Menard, commander of the coalition forces in Kandahar, and some of his aides summoned him and Murray together.

“Normally, it was never the senior soldier who would come and tell you. The news would be given to us by one of his subordinates. So at that moment, I realized something serious was going on.”

Murray and Perkel were told five people were dead and one of them was Michelle Lang. They were stunned. Lang was the first and would be the only, Canadian reporter who died in Afghanistan. Although shocked at the loss of one of them, Perkel and Murray began as a reporter and began an information war with the military. With the names and ranks of the soldiers given, the blockade was about to be lifted, with one caveat: they were told they could not name the journalist who was killed.

Michelle Lang’s casket was transported on a military transport plane on January 1, 2010, to Kandahar Airfield.

Matthew Fisher / Postmedia Archive

Perkel vehemently opposed. A tragic chapter in Canadian military history and journalism had to be written. Perkel would have no part of censoring a name that could be determined by reporters back home in minutes. “I said it’s totally nonsense and I’m not going to do it. I’ll put her name on it and if you want to take revenge on me then so be it. But I won’t give a report that doesn’t specify that it was Michelle. ”

The army’s reasoning struck Perkel as strange. “She was dealing with the fact that she was a civilian, and so they were not authorized to release that information. Eventually, they objected and they said, ‘Well, you can use her name, but you can’t source it him in the army. “”

Renée Filiatrault, the senior public diplomacy officer in charge of media liaison in Kandahar, was among those accompanying Brig. General Menard in the media tent to give news of Lang. It was Filiatrault’s first day after an eight-day break. It had been destroyed.

“Michelle wanted to write positive stories about the work being done to improve the lives of ordinary people in Afghanistan. It seemed too good to be true for me, and I laughed a little. The cynicism of the country overwhelmed me. to go back and apologize, but the day I came back was the day he died. It just blew me away. I only had three interactions with him, but it had a profound effect on my life. “

The motorbike carrying Lang’s bins and four soldiers passes through Obobourg, Ont., On Heros Highway on January 3, 2010.

Christopher Pike / Postmedia Archive

After he presented his story to the Canadian Press Offices in Toronto, Perkel returned to the media tent in despair. “It couldn’t have been worse if it was my sister. I can’t really explain it, but that’s how I felt. I was totally confused for days, totally. The feelings can be pretty intense. It hit quite hard.”

Survivor’s repentance began to set him. Conflicting emotions wash over him.

“If Michelle hadn’t been there or didn’t want to go or whatever, I would have been there. I would have gone, so that was something I had to deal with after that.”

He was also haunted by a meeting with Lang a few days ago.

“She came to the media tent where I was sitting and she was upset. She wanted to tell me about a really bad nightmare she would have. and to hear whatever it was she wanted to tell me. ”

Perkel still regrets that he never gave her the opportunity to pursue that dream.

“Of course something had bothered him. I always wondered in retrospect if she had any kind of foreword. “

advertisement