The following is an excerpt from an unpublished manuscript of the book about Michelle Lang, the only Canadian reporter killed in Afghanistan, written by former Calgary Herald columnist Robert Remington and with files by Michelle Catherine Lang’s aunt. Michelle Lang was a Herald Award-winning journalist on a six-week assignment in Afghanistan when the armored vehicle she was riding on a roadside bomb on December 30, 2009. She and four Canadian soldiers were killed in the blast. This is the second of a three-part series being published on the 10th anniversary of the tragic incident.

Michelle Lang had flown by military helicopter the morning of December 30 from Kandahar Air Force Base to Camp Nathan Smith, a walled compound in the nearby town of Kandahar, where the Canadian Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) was stationed.

The PRT consisted of 350 volunteers engaged in a range of programs focused on slow and sustainable work for bringing long-term stability to the country. Knowing that Afghanistan’s dystopian nightmare would not be resolved by military intervention alone, the PRT included diplomats, military engineers, police trainers, development workers, health experts and others. The work involved Canadian judges and lawyers helping to create a legal system operating in Afghanistan; communications experts to train local Kandahari journalists; educators to train teachers; and, Canadian police volunteers training their Afghan counterparts at the Canadian Police Training Center – a compound wall inside-a-compound located inside the walls of Camp Nathan Smith.

The PRT was also involved in rebuilding projects that could employ young, combat-age men, offering them an alternative to boosting the $ 300 a month Taliban recruitment for fighters, which in 2009 was nearly 10 times higher. more than the annual earnings of the average Afghan worker.

Lang was keen to get off the Kandahar Airfield (KAF) to tell the PRT story, and Adam Sweet was eager to help. Sweet was a diplomacy officer for CIDA, the Canadian International Development Agency, which administered foreign aid to developing countries. Based at Camp Nathan Smith, he worked closely with Canadian Army public affairs officers to remove reporters from KAF to visit PRT programs in the villages.

Calgary Herald reporter Michelle Lang prepares for a trip to an Afghan village to report on Canadian relief efforts on December 30, 2009. The photo was taken just hours before she and four Canadian Forces soldiers were killed in a roadside blast. .

Courtesy, Adam Sweet

Sweet recalls Lang being nervous when leaving the “wire” comfort at KAF. In Afghanistan, nervousness was not a weakness but a strength. For Sweet, Lang’s trembling meant she was wise, not foolish. “She wanted to know the dangers. She was caring, thoughtful, “he said, recalling that Lang was” sweet, loving, caring “and the two had an affair. Lang was a reporter from Alberta; Sweet grew up in Wetaskiwin, about 70 miles south of Edmonton.

Lang told Sweet that he was particularly interested in Canadian initiatives in Afghanistan about education and health. Lang, a bright, talented 34-year-old, had won a National Newspaper award for a series of health stories in The Herald on topics such as the ethics of a wealthy nation like Canada recruiting doctors and nurses from developing countries for fill Canada’s criticism shortage of healthcare workers.

Sweet found that the Canadian military was happy to cooperate with the PRT because of PRT’s relationship with local Afghans. Canadian citizens who dealt with the Afghan population and gained their confidence seemingly made the Canadian military safer. The more the local population realized that its government in Kabul was working with Canada to solve problems ranging from health and water to infrastructure, the less likely they would be to support the Taliban.

When Lang arrived at Camp Nathan Smith, Sweet helped her settle into her shelter in one of three united “sailors” – a sort of sea-going container. The PRT complex, like any Kandahar neighborhood, was a dusty monochromatic landscape with low-rise buildings and hard-filled gravel roads – but with a landing area, a small swimming pool, a local market and, in winter, a rink Canadian-built hockey.

Originally an abandoned fruit preserve, the PRT complex was built by the US Army in 2003 and returned in October 2005 to the Canadian Army, which would run it until the end of July 2010. The Canadians named it after Nathan Smith, one of four Canadian soldiers were killed on April 17, 2002, when an American F-16 fighter mistakenly dropped a 500-pound bomb in their position. Eight other Canadian soldiers were injured. Members of the Edmonton-based battle group of the 2nd Canadian Patriarchate’s 3rd Princess Infantry (PPCLI), they were engaged in anti-tank exercises at night at a former Taliban training base located three miles from Kandahar Air Field. Known as the Tarnak Farm, the former 100-acre farming cooperative had about 80 one- and two-story concrete structures and mud bricks surrounded by a 10-foot wall. The Tarnak farm was used by Osama Bin Laden and his followers from 1998 to 2001, when it was taken over by the Americans.

Michelle Lang prepares for a trip to an Afghan village on December 30, 2009.

Courtesy, Adam Sweet

As a daily reminder of the “friendly fire” incident, a plaque for Smith was placed at the PRT complex, where Sweet was now briefing Lang on one of the sailors on arrangements to visit the nearby village of Hosi Aziz, where the PRT will meet with village leaders on potential projects.

Sweet had two special PRT cartoons going to different places on December 30th and two reporters to go with them – Lang and an American reporter from an American military magazine. One column had escorts made up of full-time military careerists. The other, at Hosi Aziz, had an escort consisting of volunteer reservists. Sweet decided to settle Lang with the reservists. She was new to Afghanistan and Sweet thought reservists would be an easier introduction to the military. The reservists would be easier for Lang to speak than the regulations, sweet thinking, and like Lang, they were from Alberta, composed primarily of members of the Calgary Highlanders, the Edmonton Loyal Regiment, and His King’s Calgary Regiment. It had all the productions of a good news story with a local angle – young reservists from Alberta serving their country and protecting the PRT so that it could do its important work. Sweet deployed the US military reporter with the PRT convoy guarded by full-time soldiers directed to a different PRT project.

The convoy with the US military reporter left first. After he left, the 20 members of Lang’s column convened for a briefing before deploying in two light armored vehicles, or LAVs, with 10 column members assigned to each LAV. Known as the LAV RWS (remote armored light weapons station), they were the latest LAV edition, built for better protection against mines and IEDs than the previous LAV III. The LAV RWS was built for rapid infantry deployment and was armed with a 25-millimeter heavy machine gun and a 7.6-millimeter machine gun in its main turret, operated by three crews with an additional space of up to seven.

The pre-deployment briefing included all aspects of the day’s routine – itinerary, weather, enemy movements, “friendships” in the area, and the villagers to be engaged.

Intelligence indicated that there were no street threats or in Hosi Aziz, a short distance southwest of Kandahar city in Dand District. “It was as safe as possible,” Sweet says. “Everything was looking good. She was good to go and split apart.”

Lang would be with eight reservists in a Charlie-designated LAV, along with another civilian female, Bushra Saeed, a 25-year-old Canadian foreign affairs officer. Sweet was to be in the same LAV with them but bumped into last minute to make room for Sgt. Kirk Taylor, a Civil Military Cooperation Specialist (CIMIC), whose role, as defined by the Canadian military, is to work with a squadron commander to “maintain coordination and cooperation between the military force and civilian actors in the commander.” Taylor, working through an interpreter, would be the main contact person for the village elders, with Said taking notes of the conversation. Sweet, who had been to many such departures, sent a note to the PRT headquarters. in Kabul that he had been pulled over and that a journalist would be in the column without a public affairs officer, to give them a head up that a story could result.

“Are you alright to go?” Sweet Lang asked. He felt she was visibly excited, nervous, but still confident. Sweet noted Sgt. Jimmy Collins on the other LAV, designated Alpha, as Michelle’s “go-to-guy” if anything happened. As they were preparing to depart, Lang ran again for a sweater. “It was kind of chaotic. The soldiers used to say, ‘Where is she?’, But she returned immediately, “Sweet recalls. As she was climbing LAV, she turned to Sweet.

“Don’t worry, Adam. Everything will be fixed. I’ll talk to you when I get back.”

To read more, check out Monday’s Letter to Part 3: A Preface and Repentance for the Survivors.

