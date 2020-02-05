advertisement

Are you looking for a way to incorporate more protein into your day? Well, we have the perfect recipe for you!

Michelle Dunaway was back at the Heritage House Kitchen to bring us a protein-rich pancake recipe that will help you reach your goals before sunrise.

Here is the recipe:

Vegan protein pancakes

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 5 minutes

Total duration: 10 minutes

Yield: 6 pancakes

ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup organic brown rice protein powder or your choice of vegan protein powder

1 tablespoon. yeast

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

2 tablespoons. pure maple syrup, stevia powder or liquid stevia drops

1 cup of water + more as needed

Instructions

Mix the dry ingredients together in a bowl. Add the maple syrup or sweetener of your choice, then add the water slowly, stirring until it is “just mixed”. It should be a little lumpy and quite thick. Add a little extra water if necessary. Cook in a hot non-stick pan until bubbles appear in the center of each pancake. Turn and cook for a few more minutes.

Enjoy!

