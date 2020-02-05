advertisement
Are you looking for a way to incorporate more protein into your day? Well, we have the perfect recipe for you!
Michelle Dunaway was back at the Heritage House Kitchen to bring us a protein-rich pancake recipe that will help you reach your goals before sunrise.
Here is the recipe:
Vegan protein pancakes
Preparation time: 5 minutes
Cooking time: 5 minutes
Total duration: 10 minutes
Yield: 6 pancakes
ingredients:
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cup organic brown rice protein powder or your choice of vegan protein powder
- 1 tablespoon. yeast
- 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
- 2 tablespoons. pure maple syrup, stevia powder or liquid stevia drops
- 1 cup of water + more as needed
Instructions
- Mix the dry ingredients together in a bowl.
- Add the maple syrup or sweetener of your choice, then add the water slowly, stirring until it is “just mixed”. It should be a little lumpy and quite thick. Add a little extra water if necessary.
- Cook in a hot non-stick pan until bubbles appear in the center of each pancake. Turn and cook for a few more minutes.
Enjoy!
