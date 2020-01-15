advertisement

Michelle was back in the kitchen of the heritage house to prepare a sweet treat that will limit your cravings but will not derail your diet.

Here is his recipe for Strawberry Bagel Bites for this Wednesday of well-being:

Strawberry bagel bites



ingredients:

1/2 cup whole wheat flour

3/4 c. yeast

1/2 cup fat-free Greek yogurt with strawberries

1/4 cup freeze-dried strawberries

seasonings:

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1/8 tsp. salt

Optional toppings: light / light cream cheese, light butter

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a baking sheet with a non-stick spray. In a large bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, cinnamon and salt. Mix well. Add yogurt and stir until even. Stir in freeze-dried strawberries. Uniformly form 8 balls, about 2 tablespoons. each, and place on the baking sheet. Spray with a non-stick spray. Bake for 15 minutes or until lightly browned.

Enjoy!

