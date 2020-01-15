advertisement
Michelle was back in the kitchen of the heritage house to prepare a sweet treat that will limit your cravings but will not derail your diet.
Here is his recipe for Strawberry Bagel Bites for this Wednesday of well-being:
Strawberry bagel bites
ingredients:
- 1/2 cup whole wheat flour
- 3/4 c. yeast
- 1/2 cup fat-free Greek yogurt with strawberries
- 1/4 cup freeze-dried strawberries
seasonings:
- 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/8 tsp. salt
Optional toppings: light / light cream cheese, light butter
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a baking sheet with a non-stick spray.
- In a large bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, cinnamon and salt. Mix well.
- Add yogurt and stir until even. Stir in freeze-dried strawberries. Uniformly form 8 balls, about 2 tablespoons. each, and place on the baking sheet.
- Spray with a non-stick spray. Bake for 15 minutes or until lightly browned.
Enjoy!
