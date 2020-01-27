advertisement

Celebrity trainer Michelle Bridges is said to have been caught driving a five-year-old child in her range rover in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

The 49-year-old TV personality and former coach of The Biggest Loser is said to have blown up .086 after being stopped on Australia Day at 11:25 a.m. by a random roadside breath test.

On Sunday morning, NSW police officers and Highway Patrol Command Bridges officers directed their Range Rover SUV to overhaul on New South Head Road in Bellevue Hill.

The police found that there was a five-year-old child in the vehicle.

The police found that there was a five-year-old child in the vehicle.

When the road test gave a positive result, the police arrested the Bridges living in Potts Point and took them to Waverley Police Station.

Bridges underwent another breath analysis, which was reported to be 0.086.

Officials accused Bridges of drinking alcohol in the middle class and notified her of attendance at the court, which was due to appear before the local Waverley court on February 18.

Bridges is a personal trainer, fitness book author and former personality at Celebrity MasterChef Australia and from 2007 to 2015 trainer at The Biggest Loser.

Bridges runs the 12-week Body Transformation online program for fitness and weight loss.

