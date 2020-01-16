advertisement

A Derby-born chef explained why he wouldn’t jump on the vegan food trend.

While other giants of fast food and restaurants continue to meet the needs of vegans, Sat Bains explained why he would not join him.

The chef, who owns a two-star Michelin restaurant in Nottingham, said he could get around food intolerances and allergies and catered to vegetarians and pescatarians, but would not introduce a vegan menu, reports NottinghamshireLive .

And there’s a good reason for that, says famed chef Sat Bains, who trained at the former Wilmorton site of Derby College.

Months of work are spent developing the exquisite flavor and texture of the dishes carefully selected from the tasting menu that have placed Lenton Lane’s restaurant on the world food map.

Sat Bains Restaurant

(Image: Joseph Raynor / Nottingham Post)

The chef refuses to compromise the ethics of the dishes in the style and composition of the seven and ten course tasting menus which cost £ 105 and £ 120 per person.

The current menu revolves around the game season with Wollaton Hall deer dishes with truffle, oak and lichen and partridge stew with kohlrabi tagliatelle and vintage Parmesan cheese 2014.

Bains said: “It’s not just about ten dishes thrown on a menu – there are a lot of details. We want to give our customers the best food possible.

“We are not specialists in vegan food and I never wanted to be a vegan restaurant.

“Customers who come here know what to expect. We are niches – we can be niches with our menu in terms of ingredients, so there are some dietitians that we cannot do and that we will not do . I can’t go to a vegan restaurant and ask for a steak. “

The chef, who opened the Sat Bains restaurant 20 years ago, added that developing a vegan menu at the same level would be very laborious for a small faction of customers.

“The amount of research to get the same flavor and texture as fat to give that luxurious bite is phenomenal.”

Bains said restoring a dinner with a deadly allergy to nightshade (to foods such as potatoes, tomatoes and peppers) was “so difficult to do well.”

One of its dishes on the menu includes sweetbread with lentils, lemon, miso and Macvin sauce

(Image: Joseph Raynor / Nottingham Post)

He explained, “We were no longer doing our food. We prepared dishes to meet the needs of this person and almost abandoned our own style.

“You can’t go to a heavy metal concert and expect classical music. It’s my business and my business model to do what I want. I don’t do vegan, halal or kosher. “

The chef added that he couldn’t justify charging £ 120 per person for a vegan menu.

“Vegan food is the biggest scam. The ingredients are so cheap. I want to give people value for money.”

.

