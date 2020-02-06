advertisement

The French tire giant Michelin will unveil a multi-million pound program today that is expected to create hundreds of jobs in Tayside and Fife.

The company, which will close its manufacturing operations in Dundee this summer, has set up a fund that will provide financial support and advice to businesses with growth potential.

The £ 5 million program will provide applicants with highly subsidized loans of up to £ 50,000 and free expert advice to pave the way for growth.

It will also offer grants to encourage companies wishing to locate in Dundee.

The announcement of the closure of the Michelin factory in Dundee was a major blow to the local economy, with the loss of 845 jobs.

However, the tire firm has since revealed its intention to transform its Dundee campus into an innovation park for advanced technologies that could ultimately employ as many people.

Mike Cole, Michelin development manager in the UK, said the development fund also aims to support 850 new jobs.

He said: “Manufacturing, engineering or business services companies with fewer than 250 employees are eligible.

“If you have a solid business plan and the potential to create high-quality jobs, but just need a little extra help, then we want to hear from you.”

“Michelin Development is there to support employment in and around Dundee by helping high-potential businesses and entrepreneurs realize their ambitions.”

Details of the program will be revealed to civic and business leaders at the Michelin Athletic Club this morning.

The fund will support companies operating in and around Dundee, including Cupar, Leuchars, Coupar Angus, Forfar, Arbroath and Carnoustie.

John Reid, director of the Michelin Dundee plant and managing director of Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc, said: “When we announced in 2018 the closure of the Michelin Dundee plant in 2020, we committed to supporting our employees and deliver a legacy that will benefit the regional economy for generations to come.

“We are determined to create at least 850 jobs in the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc and Michelin Development is another string to our bow. It will help attract investment and jobs to both MSIP and Dundee. “

Michelin Development is supported by a steering committee made up of Michelin, Angus Council, Business Gateway, Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, Dundee City Council, Scottish Enterprise and Royal Bank of Scotland.

