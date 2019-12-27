advertisement

Arsenal’s new head coach Mikel Aretha is hired as manager following his new role, which was confirmed by the North London club last Friday.

Michel Arteta was appointed Arsenal’s new head coach some time later, and he signed a three-and-a-half-year contract until the summer of 2023.

The Spaniard has already started working hard as a runner-up, and that includes identifying players to strengthen his squad in January.

advertisement

According to Metro, Mikel Arteta wants to sign three players to boost Arsenal’s challenges for the second half of this season.

It turned out that the former Arsenal midfielder wants two central defenders and one defensive midfielder.

The gunmen are already linked with Napoli defender Calidu Couliballu, who said he could sell for just 55 million pounds.

RB Leipzig’s French defender Dayot Upamecano is also a transfer target for the North London club.

Arsenal signed the center back David Luiz and William Saliba to solve their defensive problems in the summer, but the problem has not been resolved.

After transferring £ 8million from Chelsea’s London rival, Davis Luiz has not had a start in his Arsenal career, and the young Frenchman Saliba has not returned from Arsenal’s French Saint-Etienne FA until the summer of his termination.

advertisement