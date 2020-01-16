advertisement

Michael’s Place provides a place of hope and healing without judgment for those who face the loss of a loved one.

Now they are creating a new support group for those who are dealing with the loss of a spouse.

They are aimed specifically at young widows.

advertisement

Michael’s Place offers groups for a wide range of people, including children, teens, and adults.

They launched the group of young spouses and want to spread the word to people of 20, 30 and 40 who have lost their life partner.

The group coordinator lost her husband 13 years ago and now wants to help others who are facing the void.

The group meets on the second and fourth Monday evening of the month. The evening begins with dinner and ends with a group session.

It is free to join.

For more information, contact Michael’s Place at 231-947-6453, or visit. https://www.mymichaelsplace.net/

advertisement