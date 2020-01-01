advertisement

Defending champion Michael Van Gerwen meets Scotsman Peter Wright in the final of the PDC World Championship after defeating Nathan Aspinall.

The top Dutch seed was not in top form and fought for an early entry into the second semi-final at Alexandra Palace. Since Aspinall missed the chances, he turned out to be too strong and won 6: 3.

The New Year’s Day finale, in which Van Gerwen fights for the fourth title, is a repeat of the highlight of 2014 after Wright defeated Gerwyn Price 6-3 in a bad duel.

Van Gerwen only had three 180s compared to Apinall’s nine, but the Dutchman’s experience showed that his opponent didn’t take many opportunities to secure his legs.

Van Gerwen won four of the five sets that went on five legs when he sentenced Aspinall to a second consecutive loss in the semifinals.

Van Gerwen told Sky Sports: “Of course, I feel phenomenal with the win. It’s always nice to be in the final, but I’m not too happy with my performance as I played.

“It was tough, but at the end of the day the most important thing is that I won. I have to improve in the final. “

The 49-year-old Scottish veteran Wright was more impressive when he dropped Price in a needle-heavy match.

Peter Wright is in the World Cup final after beating Gerwyn Price. Photo: Sean Dempsey / EPA

Wright was unimpressed by what he saw as Price’s exuberant celebration, and refused to shake his hand at the end of the game.

Price’s histrionics began when the first six sets were split, although Wright played darts much better.

But “Snakebite” Wright finally took control and ended at 16 180s and an average of 98.39 when he got home.

There was evidence of nervousness with wins in sight and he missed seven darts to win the match in the ninth set, but the result was undoubtedly and he prevailed on the eighth attempt.

Afterwards, Wright, who, as always, noticed with his multicolored dye in his Mohawk trademark, said that he was not satisfied with his own shape, but was happy to exceed the price.

He said, “I like Gezzy, but I don’t appreciate what he did. So I didn’t celebrate, I didn’t do anything. I’m sorry I was unhappy up there.

“But he wanted me to concentrate, I’m concentrating. Let’s go, you’ve lost.

“To be honest, his average was not that good for a guy to reach the final. He wasn’t around and I didn’t even play my game. It spurred me on because he wound me up.”

Wright is now confident of winning his first world title.

He said, “I won’t throw it away again. I have matured after all these years. Michael didn’t impress me. “

