advertisement

Andrew Doak is a sports anchor and reporter for WWL-TV in New Orleans. He spent some time reporting on the New Orleans Saints and was no doubt in the team locker room. Next time, it may or may not get a little ugly after a Twitter exchange he had with recipient Michael Thomas on Saturday.

Thomas, whose saint had questionably lost the Vikings in Minnesota last week, watched the Vikings be beaten by the 49ers on Saturday. He went to Twitter to do some trolling during the game and to be happy with the result.

😂😂 you get that

advertisement

– Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) January 11, 2020

Not the best look. And some people have noticed for sure, including Doak, who went to Twitter himself so as not to tweet so subtly.

When your team is out of the playoffs, talking to the team that sent you on your couch for the rest of the season is usually not the best idea all day.

– Andrew Doak (@AndrewDoak_WWL) January 12, 2020

This naturally caught Thomas’ attention, who a few hours later turned his focus towards Doaks.

The same couch I used to sit on every week after leading the league in every category week after week while looking for a silly story

– Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) January 12, 2020

And it started, and Doak didn’t try to cross the line between smoothing things out without going back to where he started.

Don’t be a bad sport.

Be respectable, keep going, get them next season.

Your statistics speak for themselves. We know you are a baller. But after a great season you lost, fair and honest. Better handle it.

Be healthy, Mike.

– Andrew Doak (@AndrewDoak_WWL) January 12, 2020

Thomas didn’t have it.

No, that’s my platform, you follow me and watch me. Know your place the way I said you don’t know me. And you’ve never played this sport before, so keep your advice on your intramural team.

– Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) January 12, 2020

At that point, Doak was trying to log out and announce that he would be ready to have a personal discussion.

And you don’t know me either.

I’m done with the Twitter fingers.

If you ever want to speak to the changing room in person, I will see you there.

Good night.

– Andrew Doak (@AndrewDoak_WWL) January 12, 2020

In so many words, Thomas decided to let Doak know that the next time he saw him, he could hit him. Nice.

Watch your mouth before I have to throw you in before you even make it into the locker room. Good night 😴

– Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) January 12, 2020

Doak ended it by trying to approach Thomas as a professional, and that all seemed to be settling for the moment.

I wanted to talk from man to man as a professional, Mike.

– Andrew Doak (@AndrewDoak_WWL) January 12, 2020

You can argue about how things started with a subtweet from a reporter about an athlete he covers that doesn’t look particularly good. However, Thomas’s suggestion of physically attacking Doak was wrong, even if only Twitter muscles spoke. There is certainly no place for this in a professional environment, not even in one such as football. Hopefully the problem is dealt with sensibly by the Saints or between Doak and Thomas in a pleasant atmosphere.

(FTW)

advertisement