Michael Schumacher is “very different” six years after the horror ski accident, in which he suffered a shocking brain injury, claims a leading neurosurgeon.

The Formula 1 ace almost died when he died on a rock in December 2013 while skiing off-piste in the French Alps and banged his head.

Surgeon Nicola Acciari claims he will still differ from the man his millions of fans remember, reports The Sun.

Michael Schumacher is considered one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of all time.

“We have to imagine a person who is very different from the one on the track and has a vastly changed and deteriorated organic, muscular and skeletal structure,” said Dr. Acciari.

“All as a result of his brain trauma,” he told the Italian newspaper Contro Copertina.

Dr. Acciari, who works for a hospital in Bologna, is said not to have treated the sports superstar.

Last year it was announced that Schumacher’s former boss at Ferrari is making progress in his recovery and enjoying watching F1 races on TV.

Jean Todt, one of the closest employees of the racing ace, gave the F1 fans a rare update during an interview with Radio Monte-Carlo (RMC).

Michael Schumacher with his wife Corrina.

Mr. Todt informed the station that Schumacher had made good progress and had seen the couple F1 on TV.

He added: “I am always careful with such statements, but it is true. I saw the race together with Michael Schumacher in his home country in Switzerland.”

Out of respect for his family, Mr. Todt refused to provide too many details about Schumacher’s health and said: “Michael is in the best hands and is well looked after in his house.

“He doesn’t give up and keeps fighting.”

However, Mr. Todt has admitted that his friend’s struggle for communication has made him sad.

He said: “His family is fighting just as much and of course our friendship can no longer be the same.

“Just because there is no longer the same communication as before. He continues to fight. And his family fights in the same way.”

Michael Schumacher with Niki Lauda, ​​who passed away last year.

Mr. Todt – today head of the FIA ​​motorsport committee – regularly visits Schumacher in Switzerland.

He and F1 CEO Ross Brawn, who worked with Schumacher on all seven of his F1 titles, are both very close friends with the star and continue to spend a lot of time with him.

Schumacher turned 51 on January 3, but has not been seen in public since a skiing accident in the French Alps six years ago, in which he had severe head injuries and a medical coma.

He hit a rock with the right side of his head and ripped open his helmet.

The doctors at Grenoble Hospital removed blood clots, but others remained untouched because they were too deeply anchored in his brain.

Michael Schumacher with his wife Corinna. The F1 champion is not shown since he was injured in a skiing accident in 2013.

STAY POSITIVE

With countless unsold stories, there were little or no updates to his condition as his family closed around him.

In line with the family’s desire to keep the star’s condition out of the public eye, Todt said, “It’s something very private.”

But Schumacher is “very well looked after; He lives with his family in his house between Geneva and Lausanne.

He said: “In the end, only positive thoughts help him. Despite the circumstances, I and his whole family are mentally positive. “

Mr. Todt rarely speaks publicly about Schumacher.

Corina Schumacher observes how her son Mick drives his first laps for Ferrari in 2019.

According to the Scuderia Ferrari Club website, his former boss once said during Schumacher’s collaboration with Mr. Todt: “I am very attached to Michael.

“It has never been so easy for him to maintain friendship (but he did), and these things create very strong relationships – friendship and affection for the good.”

In January last year, Ross Brawn confirmed that Schumacher had to be protected from the media.

Mr. Brawn said: “I am in constant contact with (Schumacher’s wife) Corinna and fully agree with her decision. Michael has always been a very private person. “

Michael Schumacher's son Mick.

An official documentary about the legend, Schumacher, which was completed with the blessing of his family, was released last year.

There have been rare interviews with his father Rolf, Corinna, children Gina and Mick and others who have worked with him or driven against him during his impressive career.

