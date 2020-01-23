advertisement

The world lost a great actor yesterday when Terry Jones died at the age of 77.

Terry Jones was best known as one of the players in the Monty Python troupe. Jones has not only played in their various sketches and feature films. He was also co-writer and director of “Monty Python and the Holy Grail”, “Brian’s life” and “The meaning of life”.

Jones was a member of the comedy group alongside John Cleese, Eric Idle, Graham Chapman (died 1989), Terry Gilliam and Michael Palin. But all of them, Jones was closest to Palin, whom he had met while studying at the University of Oxford. The couple worked as writing partners on a few programs before creating “Monty Python’s Flying Circus” with their colleagues.

This context makes this BBC interview with Palin, in which he reflects on his friendship with Jones, all the more poignant.

Palin said that losing Jones is like “losing a limb” and describes him as “one of the funniest singer-songwriters of his generation”.

He thought, “Even in the last few years, when Terry did his thing, I did my thing, we always met. We were very close friends and I probably appreciated Terry’s opinion more than any other; he was very, very clever.

“Terry did not do any private in particular; Terry was a very warm man. He talked to you about everything, so what you see in the characters he plays. These slightly maniacal characters but still rather warm and enthusiastic that he used to play is very well Terry. “

He added in tears: “I will miss sociable Terry – sorry – I just missed putting my arm around him and having a drink.

“He was just a wonderful companion, a great man and I will miss our trips to the bar, I will miss our pints and I will miss our refresher sessions.”

Sir Michael Palin paid tribute to fellow Monty Python star Terry Jones.

It is heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/qzguEbZ25t

– Cinephilia & Beyond (@LaFamiliaFilm) January 22, 2020

John Cleese, Eric Idle and Terry Gilliam also went on Twitter to share tributes to their friend.

I just heard about Terry J

It is strange that a man with so much talent and endless enthusiasm has disappeared so gently …

Of his many accomplishments, for me the greatest gift he gave us all was his direction from “Life of Brian”. Perfection

Two downstairs, four to go

– John Cleese (@JohnCleese) January 22, 2020

Our last time together on stage … https://t.co/hWb7V2HVQ5

– John Cleese (@JohnCleese) January 23, 2020

Thank you all for your kind thoughts and messages of support to our dear beloved brother Terry. It is a cruel and sad thing. But let us remember the joy he brought to all of us.

– Eric Idle (@EricIdle) January 22, 2020

I loved him the moment I saw him on stage at the Edinburgh Festival in 1963. So much laughter, moments of total hilarity on stage and off stage that we all shared with him. It’s too sad if you knew him, but if you didn’t, you will always smile at the many wonderfully funny moments he gave us

– Eric Idle (@EricIdle) January 22, 2020

… and very often complete pain in the ass.

You could never hope for a better friend. Goodbye, tel.

2/2

– Terry Gilliam (@TerryGilliam) January 22, 2020

