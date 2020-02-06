advertisement

The Lampard-Gerrard-Scholes debate is almost as old as time itself at this point. One can rightly say that the trio has never really learned to coexist internationally, while the clashes over who the best player is in this group was well beyond retirement.

The opinion of the fans is usually due to the loyalty of the clubs. For neutrals you can make a real case for every player.

Scholes was a remarkable playmaker with a temporary reach that the other two could not reach. He also won by far the most trophies in the group. Lampard was undoubtedly the top scorer, while he was also the main actor at Chelsea during their promotion. Gerrard had something to offer, and although he won fewer trophies, he was forced to lead a team that was far less talented than the other two.

advertisement

However, there was only one winner for Michael Owen. The former Ballon d’Or played with all three at the international level, while he was also a teammate of Gerrard and Scholes at the club level.

Owen said in Jamie Carragher’s The Greatest Game Podcast that Gerrard would be every time he could have only one on his team:

When you watch Scholesy training, your tongue is hanging out.

He can give you eyes, you can imagine him doing it this way, and he’ll almost make a reverse spinner from the other side of his head. He can drop a ball on a sixpence. He is just totally and absolutely awesome.

But there is that and there are the practical possibilities of playing on a large field where you need size, strength, substance, ability to run and all these things.

And if you were playing one on one, you against yourself, Stevie against one of the names you played, he would probably eat her for dinner.

Someone like Scholesy obviously had other characteristics. I mean, unbelievable how he transformed his game from a bombing midfielder to a quarterback. Absolute genius.

Frank Lampard, who can question his goalscoring and how has he exhausted every ounce of his skills?

But for me, Stevie is on a different level than anything else I’ve seen or played, and as you said, I don’t blow smoke on my shit, I’ve played with some great Man United players, Liverpool players, Real Madrid , England. Say it like that.

If I say that the clock will be rewound tomorrow, go into battle now, play in the Champions League final, who is your first choice? I would have Steven Gerrard as my first choice.

SEE ALSO: O’Hara reveals how Robbie Keane once “ignited” Edgar Davids in training

advertisement