Maybe it’s current world affairs, or maybe it’s just the more practical idea to dress appropriately for the weather and the occasion. Regardless, Michael Kors’ Fall Collection 20, which the mega designer showed at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday morning, traded oversized ideas of glamor for something more comforting – but still chic.

Model Adut Akech in a knitted sweater, a skirt and matching gloves with a cozy lambskin vest and caramel-colored leather knee boots at Michael Kors Fall 20.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Cozy knitwear has long been part of the design DNA of Kors, but was exaggerated for the fall of 20 with chunky sweaters and clothes wrapped on top of each other. Many were layered under coats that looked like soft, cozy cocoons made of a variety of materials. Kaia Gerber wore a color-blocked woolen cloak with an orange turtleneck and various plaids that lay over and under the coarse knitwear.

Kaia Gerber in wool cape and turtleneck sweater with brown suede knee boots at Michael Kors Fall 20.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

In winter it’s the boots and coats that matter, and Kors seemed to understand that. The outerwear and knitwear were combined with lush knee-length riding boots, most with an almost flat sole. The practical flat knee or riding boot is a sure trend for the season and Kors, among other designers, has even combined it with evening dresses. Bella Hadid walked the runway in a black sequin halter dress with a rider-like leather belt and black riding boots – which could be a practical look for Hadid, a well-known horse lover.

Bella Hadid in a sequin dress and riding boots at Michael Kors Fall 20.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

