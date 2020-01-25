advertisement

Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls probably played a role in changing basketball in Europe when they played in Paris and won a tournament 23 years ago.

On Friday, back in Paris, Jordan praised the Europeans for changing the game in the United States.

Jordan, the owner of the Charlotte Hornets, was showered with questions at a press conference before his team took on the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA’s first regular season game in Paris. Jordan shared the stage with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Milwaukee owner Marc Lasry and answered numerous questions to find out what he thought of the game’s past, present and future.

“I think European players have expanded basketball style because of the versatility they have brought into the game. I think that’s good for the game, which has increased the score,” said Jordan. “I think it keeps getting better. It forces us as Americans to play a more well-rounded basketball game. The European players have taught us that.”

The NBA is on the best way to set a 3-point record for the eighth year in a row. The result is well ahead of a few years ago, and about one in four players now playing in the league was born outside the United States.

A lot has changed since Jordan played and was the best player in the world to lead the Bulls to six NBA titles. The game is really global, it’s played all over the world – and now, according to Jordan, even NBA teams like his own have searched just about every country on earth for talent.

“The Dream Team started it and it just made us play here,” said Jordan. “Now two different teams are playing, you have China, you now have Africa. The game is advancing worldwide and I am glad that I was there and it is getting bigger because of the passion for basketball.”

Here are some other notes from the Pregame press conference in Paris:

JORDAN ON LEBRON

Jordan was asked about the constant comparisons between him and LeBron James, the star of Los Angeles Lakers, and when he thinks the now 16-time all-star selection in the club is the absolute best player in NBA history fits.

Jordan praised James, essentially pointing out that the debate simply cannot have a definitive answer.

“We play in different eras,” said Jordan. “He is an incredible player. He is one of the best players in the world, if not the best player in the world. I know that it is a natural tendency to compare eras with epochs, and this will continue to happen. I am one Fan of him. I love to see him play. But as you can see, our league is starting to grow (with) very talented players. I think he has made a name for himself. “

JORDAN IN ZION

Jordan Brand signed New Orleans freshman Zion Williamson for an endorsement deal, which Jordan says is an opportunity for the company to demonstrate both the Pelicans newcomer’s personality and his obvious basketball talent.

“I think the NBA is very lucky to have a talented young man who shows a certain passion for the game,” said Jordan. “And you can’t give that. You were born with it and basically want to share it with the rest of the world. We saw in Zion an impact player who would bring energy to the basketball game. It was a great opportunity for us.”

SILVER ON SCHEDULE

Silver said the Board of Governors meeting in April will have a lot of talk about possible schedule changes – including a seasonal tournament and a warm-up tournament to determine the final playoff spots.

The league no longer plans to vote in April, but has still not ruled out that one of these changes will be completed in time for the NBA’s 75th anniversary season in 2021-22.

“What we originally proposed is essentially a one-off experiment … and what we’ve heard from both our teams and our media partners is that we should envision a multi-year program,” said Silver. “The ultimate issue is not voting. It’s about what we should do.”

PARIS 2021

The Paris game is not a one-year event. Silver said the league will bring two teams to Paris next season. He noted that both the Bucks and the Hornets will be asked to return – but that they will be two different clubs instead. “Each team welcomes the opportunity to represent the NBA,” said Jordan.

STAR TRIBUTES

Former NBA commissioner David Stern, who died on January 1, planned to be in Paris for the game. A moment before the game was remembered.

Stern has been the driving force behind the NBA’s international growth in the past quarter of a century.

“This was very much his vision,” said Silver.

Jordan added, “Without David Stern I wouldn’t be here and Adam can say the same thing.”

