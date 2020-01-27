advertisement

Michael Jordan paid tribute to Kobe Bryant after his tragic death and described him as “like a little brother”.

41-year-old Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people who died yesterday, January 26, when the helicopter they were flying crashed near Calabasas, California.

The retired NBA star was a legend in the world of basketball. Gianna followed in his footsteps and her premature death has caused many of the biggest names in sports to pay tribute to the two.

Michael Jordan, widely recognized as the greatest basketball player of all time, led these honors and described Kobe as “one of the game’s greatest and a creative force.”

I am shocked by the tragic news of Kobes and Gianna’s death. Words cannot describe the pain I feel. I loved Kobe – he was like a little brother to me. We talked a lot and I will miss these conversations very much.

He was a strong competitor, one of the game’s greats and a creative force. Kobe was also a great father who loved his family very much – and was very proud of his daughter’s love for basketball.

Yvette expresses my heartfelt condolences to Vanessa, the Lakers organization and basketball fans around the world.

Another basketball legend that quickly gained recognition was Bryant’s former Lakers teammate Shaquille O’Neal, who described the loss as a “tragedy”.

He tweeted next to four pictures of the two:

There are no words to express the pain. I’m going through this tragedy of losing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant. I love you and you will be missed. My condolences to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. I am sick now

Others from around the world of sports, entertainment, and politics soon turned out to be incredulous and reflected Kobe’s influence on the game.

Former Lakers player and ex-team president Earvin Magic Johnson shared a thread on Twitter to commemorate Bryant and his daughter on Sunday afternoon.

“As I try to write this post, my mind is racing,” he wrote in his first tweet. “I am incredulous and cried all morning about this devastating news that Kobe and his young daughter Gigi died in a helicopter crash. Cookie and I have a broken heart.”

My friend, a legend, husband, father, son, brother, Oscar winner and greatest laker of all time is gone. It is difficult to accept. Kobe was a leader of our game, a mentor for both male and female players.

He was such an icon, but he also did so much for LA. He was passionate about the homeless and committed to women’s basketball. Training his daughter’s basketball team brought him so much luck …

We love you forever. # 8 # 24

Former President Barack Obama described Kobe as a “legend” on the square, saying that he was “just starting, which would have been just as important as Act Two”.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said nine people were in the helicopter crash, one pilot and eight passengers. He would not confirm who died until all of the relatives had been notified.

The helicopter departed John Wayne Airport shortly after 9 a.m. on Sunday. The crash occurred just before 10 a.m. in Calabasas.

Kobe and Gianna are survived by his wife Vanessa and their three other daughters Natalia, Bianca and Capri.

Our thoughts are with the Bryant family and the loved ones of all who died in this difficult time.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak to someone in confidence, contact Cruse Bereavement Care on the national hotline at 0808 808 1677.

