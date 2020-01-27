advertisement

Michael Jordan paid tribute to “little brother” Kobe Bryant after his NBA legend was killed in a helicopter crash.

41-year-old Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people aboard a helicopter that crashed in Calabasas, a city in California on Sunday.

Adam Silver, the NBA commissioner, confirmed that Bryant and Gianna, who also played basketball, were killed in the incident after the news was originally reported by TMZ.

Bryant, who has spent his entire NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers, will go down in history as a big part of the game.

Jordan said in a statement released by his manager that Bryant was like family to him.

“I am shocked by the tragic news of Kobes and Gianna’s death,” said Jordan.

“Words cannot describe the pain I feel. I loved Kobe – he was like a little brother to me. We talked a lot and I will miss these conversations very much.

“He was a strong competitor, one of the game’s greats, and a creative force. Kobe was also a great father who loved his family very much – and was very proud of his daughter’s love for basketball. “

“Yvette [Jordan’s wife] expresses my condolences to Vanessa [Bryant’s wife], the Lakers organization and basketball fans around the world.”

