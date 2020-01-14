advertisement

Laura Lordi @LauraLordi

Tuesday

January 14, 2020 at 7:01 am

The Jupiter restaurant and the private club were the ideal place to start Cincoro Tequila in December in South Florida.

Michael Jordan, partner of 1000 North and the Cincoro Tequila brand, launched the high-end tequila in December in his Jupiter restaurant and private club.

The guests of the private event were allowed to try all types of tequila. Cincoro makes four tequilas – Blanco, Reposado, Aejo and Extra Aejo.

Jordan partnered with Jeanie Buss from Los Angeles, Wes Edens from Milwaukee, Emilia Fazzalari and Wyc Grousbeck from Boston to create the brand.

How did the group get the brand name? Cincoro, which means “five gold” in Spanish (“cinco” means five, “oro” means gold), represents the five partners and their efforts to achieve the gold standard in tequila, Jordan said in a press release.

Cincoro Tequila is made 100 percent from Weber Blue agaves from private farms in Jalisco, Mexico. The agave is selected by hand and slowly cooked in a small batch process.

The four tequilas cost between $ 70 for the Blanco and $ 1,600 for the Extra Aejo, which is between 40 and 44 months old.

Part of the proceeds from the event were donated to World Central Kitchen, which has served more than two million meals in the Bahamas since Hurricane Dorian on the islands in September.

The tequila is available at various locations in Palm Beach County.

Visit Cincoro.com for more information.

