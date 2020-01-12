advertisement

Michael J. Fox will repeat his role as “Good Wife” for the upcoming fourth season of his CBS All Access spin-off series “The Good Fight,” executive producer Robert King announced during the Television Critics Association press tour on Sunday.

From 2009 to 2016, Fox played lawyer Louis Canning in 26 episodes of “The Good Wife” by CBS, which ran for seven seasons. This is his first appearance in the sequel to the series that was released on CBS ‘SVOD service in February 2017.

King, who created both “The Good Wife” and “The Good Fight” with his wife and production partner Michelle, also announced that Hugh Dancy will be included as “one of the firm’s lawyers” and Zach on the fourth season Grenier, who played lawyer David Lee on “The Good Wife”, was added as a “regular customer”.

The executive producer also mentioned the previously announced casting of John Laraquette for the fourth season.

There’s more to come …

