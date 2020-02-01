advertisement

Michael Eaves has been with ESPN since 2015 after a long career with Al Jazeera America, Fox Sports West and Prime Ticket, WPTY / WLMT-TV in Memphis and WKYT / WDKY-TV in Lexington. However, the past few weeks have been particularly unique. For him, he played a key role in ESPN’s coverage of possibly the three biggest sporting moments of the year. Eaves was in Las Vegas two weeks ago to direct ESPN’s coverage of the SportsCenter around UFC 246 on January 18, led by Conor McGregor’s victory over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone for five and a half hours in a row (the first three without commercial breaks) ) and he’s now in Miami to host multiple editions of SportsCenter around Super Bowl LIV. Eaves spoke to AA Friday and said it was a wild ride for him, especially given the unexpected Bryant news. he should hold a standard event at 6 p.m. SportsCenter Sunday night with Zubin Mehenti, and it was anything but standard.

“The crazy part is that I was expecting only two of the three, the UFC and the Super Bowl. The Kobe thing really came out of nowhere, ”said Eaves. “It was a very surreal moment because it was the first time in my career that I reported the death of someone I knew. I’ve been doing this for 25 years and I realized a long time ago that if you do this job long enough you will probably have to do this sometime. Sunday was that day for me. It was a lot to work with, but frankly I didn’t have time. “

According to Eaves, very little time passed when he heard the first reports and when he and Mehenti went on the air hours before the schedule.

“It was 20 minutes, a maximum of 25 minutes, from the time I found out that TMZ had reported that he was in this helicopter to the time I was in the air to announce the news. It was a quick turnaround. That was before we confirmed the message ourselves. So I just ran over, got dressed, got my microphone and earpiece and got on the set: “We have to keep going” and then we keep going. And we didn’t know how long we would be on the road. All the stuff was just gathering information, processing it and giving it to viewers in real time. I didn’t have much time to think about the personal aspect of the story because I was in news gathering mode. “

He said time passed as they reported and shared information.

“And I got text messages and DMs from all these people I knew from LA. They asked me if it was true, but I also turned to other people to get more context for this. And you don’t realize that three hours have passed without going into advertising, you don’t realize that you haven’t gone to the bathroom or have had a drink, your mind is so focused on something else that every other aspect of it registers your body just not at that moment. It was crazy. “

Eaves said it was impossible to prepare specifically for such a situation. However, he added that his journalistic background (including a Bachelor of Arts in journalism from the University of Kentucky and the decades mentioned in broadcast journalism) gave him the right approach.

“You are not taught that at the journalism school. You cannot take a course that prepares you for this very moment. But it was like basic journalism 101: who, what, when, where and why? Your basic basics. We often talk about it Athletes, the greatest, have the best foundations and rely on them in certain situations. That is 1,000 percent correct and not only for athletes. For me, on Sunday morning it was only the basics of journalism. “

He said that Mehenti’s work as his co-moderator was also invaluable.

“On Sunday, when he and I were sitting there, I couldn’t have asked anyone to sit next to me. We have a lot of anchors at ESPN that are more than capable of doing this job, but I’ve been there since I was there probably done more shows with Zubin than anyone else. So the chemistry was already there. He and I have been doing this Sunday six o’clock show for a couple of years anyway. But at that moment when everything is live and we are weighing interviews against each other – I would start one, he would raise a few questions and he and I would make hand signals and all those kinds of things nobody is interested in home is seeing – I was completely confident that if I send the signal to him he could pick something up while I answer a text message. He could do it. He was so solid that day and that just proves why he’s one of the most stable anchors we have in the SportsCenter. “

There was initially a lot of information about this crash that turned out to be wrong, including that former Lakers star Rick Fox was also in the helicopter and that all four of Bryant’s daughters were there. Eaves said he and Mehenti were determined to only present what was confirmed, rather than trying to be first on certain details, which turned out to be a wise approach.

“We are living in a different time now when it comes to media and information, but when it comes to death, it is clearly a very serious thing. This does not mean that a player will sign a new team. That doesn’t mean that a coach is fired. I would not be wrong. I didn’t care if I was the first, I really didn’t. I heard the erroneous reports of the number of Kobe’s daughters who were in the helicopter and Rick Fox who was there, and people texted and asked me for this information, they had heard the same things. And the more people you turn to, the more likely it is that you will. But I didn’t want to let that creep into our reporting, I didn’t even want to say, “We have reports about it …”, I didn’t want to say that about this situation. I think in some ways it was easy because I just didn’t want to do it. “

While airtime was in a frenzy, Eaves said that the emotion of the story really hit him later on Sunday evening after he went home.

“It was difficult, it was really difficult. When I got home that evening, my wife went to bed, so I sat up for a while and drank a few glasses of bourbon – I’m from Kentucky, so I’m a big bourbon drinker. So I just sat there and drank a little Basil Hayden and sat at my computer for three or four hours – I didn’t go to bed until around three-thirty or four in the morning – and just watched people answer and some of my thoughts shared, because I hadn’t made it before in this figure. I was just trying to absorb all the force of gravity that a 41-year-old man would die in such a tragedy, if you will, at the height of his second life. “

He said it was particularly difficult to tell the Bryant story because he knew Bryant socially, which dates back to his time at FOX Sports West and Prime Ticket (2003-13), including as a side journalist for Lakers reporting.

“I knew the guy – we weren’t friends, we weren’t considered friends, but we were cool, we were friendly. I spent time with him, away from the gym and arena, socially, you know, he liked tequila, I like tequila, stuff like that, so we used to go out for a drink sometimes, and some of the people I worked with back in LA sent me some pictures that showed me and Kobe and Gigi in the same picture I was outside after the game and did an interview with her, it just reminded me how close I was to this story. “

Eaves arrived in Miami on Friday to report on Super Bowl, and he said it felt good to have a big event where he could shift his focus to so many colleagues.

“I had to come here so I could focus on something other than Kobe’s death. When I go to our hotel and see people, I feel like half of Bristol down here, and I remember the scope and depth of our coverage, when it comes to the Super Bowl. It’s like “Oh yes, we have a lot of coverage here.” Our hotel has two seats for live content, the SportsCenter standard. And on the beach, and on the other, the Clevelander where PTI and First Take were going. All of this is just a reminder of the work ESPN does in terms of content, the countless hours of content that we regularly produce. When I came down here, I thought, “We’re doing a lot of things, “and I’m just thrilled to be part of it.”

He said while much of the reporting he’ll be doing will be matchup-focused, one of the storylines that interests him most about Sunday’s game is the Chiefs’ attempt to make their first Super Bowl since Super Bowl IV in the Win 1970.

“As you get closer and closer to the game, you just immerse yourself in more matchups and see what weakness could be exploited if you were stronger than others.” You get the opening night, the media day, and all of these things, and then you’re more nuts when you come for the weekend. But for me, the storyline that strikes me is that Kansas City has won an (NFL) title for the first time in 50 years. There’s also the storyline of the stars that you’ve developed, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Jimmy Garoppolo, there are so many storylines, but for me Kansas City is trying to do something that hasn’t been done in yet so long time. “

Eaves said he was looking forward to reporting another major street event so soon after UFC 246 that he had stopped reporting on ABC. He said this feels special not only because of the hype surrounding McGregor’s first fight since October 2018, but also because it is an opportunity to talk about an MMA event on network television.

“With the UFC, it was huge business for our company, honestly, but also for sports. In addition to all of the reporting we’ve done, we’ve already covered the UFC, especially since we got the contract, but this Saturday show at ABC was a big deal. And that’s an insider thing for the industry that ordinary sports viewers might not notice, but the MMA family understood how big the business was. Dana White told me how big the deal was after our interview. And I understood that it was. And the coverage was well received because I understood how big it was for the UFC and also for the fans who have been following MMA for years. It was a cool thing for her. “

He said hosting such a show for ABC rather than ESPN changes his approach a bit because it needs to be more accessible to a wider audience, especially for people who may not be as familiar with certain MMA terms.

“It’s absolutely true because you know that there will be a crossover audience. So I’m trying not to speak in very specific terms, but in too many terms from indoor sports. This show was really about the characters, who were involved in this fight unlike the matchup. We explained how big a comeback McGregor was making, the trials and difficulties of his life. Anyone can relate to this type of action, even if you make the difference between fighting 155 and don’t know fighting at 170. And for cowboy it was the culmination of a long career; at that moment he was going to get the biggest fight of his life. Those are the things that I wanted to sell on the ABC show participated in the matchup with Stephen A. (Smith) and Chael (Sonnen), but the overriding theme was the characters and storylines. ”

Eaves said that he really loves reporting big events like this. He is excited to see what he has achieved so far this year.

“I like to do bigger events, I really do. If, as a sports broadcaster, you equate it to an athlete when I play in the NBA, I want to play in the All Star game and the NBA final. When I play football, I want to take part in the World Cup and the Olympic Games, in the Champions League and / or the La Liga. I want to be in the biggest thing. That is my approach to my career. I want to be part of the biggest events in our industry. That has always been my goal and I enjoy doing big events. I have the Masters ahead of me, the PGA championship, I’m going to the Olympic Games in Tokyo, and I’m really into that. … It was an enormous start to 2020 for me. that’s an understatement, to say the least. “

He added that the key to success when reporting on a big event is to stick to the basics.

“But the approach should be the same. They should provide information and perspectives to the people who get involved. In this way I go to the SportsCenter every evening, but I also come here for the events. It may be more extensive, but I’ll go back to the basics. My job is to present information and analysis, and sometimes my job is to hire analysts and others to find out, but the approach is exactly the same. “

(Photo from the ESPN press room)

