Steve Gorten special for the post

Friday

January 3, 2020 at 8:01 am

Find out what Deiter wants to improve before the next season

DAVIE – After a rookie season in which he played every game and completed 15 starts, Dolphins left-winger Michael Deiter has three priorities this season: getting stronger, becoming more explosive and improving his technique.

“Psychologically, I was sharper towards the end of the year,” said Deiter on Monday as dolphin players cleared their lockers in the team’s practice facility at Nova Southeastern University. “There were some techniques that were better. But there are so many more that I have to do better with.”

Deiter called the win of the season against the patriots his personal highlight this season, because “we played decently as an (offensive) team”.

Deiter added: “Only a really good team win at the end of the year is definitely the highlight. The spirit is up here and this is a good springboard to the off season. “

The former four-year starter in Wisconsin, who completed the third round in the 2019 NFL draft (78th round), said his first NFL season had many ups and downs and lessons.

In particular: “The most important thing is to shut up, lower your head and just keep working and getting better,” said Deiter. “That is the only thing you can control. If everyone here has the same attitude, we will end up where we want to be.”

